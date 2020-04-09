SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The latest in a laundry list of sporting events canceled due to the COVID-19 is the annual Gurney Tourney.
While the decision was made to cancel the 2020 basketball tournament, it is scheduled to return in July 2021 for its third installment.
The 3-on-3 basketball tournament is played in memory of Brian Gurney, the Burlington-Edison graduate and Washington State University student who died in 2016 as a result of injuries sustained in a fall in 2014. Money raised pays for a scholarship to a graduating senior.
"The health and safety of all that participate in The Gurney Tourney was the most important reason why we made this decision," committee member David Bricka said. "The financial health of everyone was a key factor, too. Many families have been devastated with job loss after the abrupt shutdown of everything. We, as a committee, in no way could justify asking people to support Brian’s scholarship at this time and must be respectful and mindful of our friends and neighbors."
The Brian Gurney Memorial Scholarship will still be awarded to a 2020 graduating senior.
The tournament is scheduled to return to Maiben Park on July 24, 2021.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.