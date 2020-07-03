When Esmeralda Yzaguirre started her shift Monday at Skagit Valley Hospital, she wasn’t expecting she’d leave with life-changing news.
Yzaguirre, a certified nursing assistant and single mother of three, will be the recipient of a Skagit Habitat for Humanity home, after a surprise visit from the nonprofit.
“It’s like a whole new beginning,” she said. “I don’t even have the words to explain.”
Her eldest son has a mental disability, which she said has made raising him while living in a string of apartments extremely difficult.
“My biggest wish has been to give my kids a place to call their own,” she said.
Yzaguirre said she’s applied for a Habitat for Humanity home several times, but had repeatedly been turned down.
By Monday morning, after hearing nothing from the nonprofit, she assumed she’d been denied again.
But after returning from escorting a patient, she was met by a staff member from Habitat presenting her with her letter of congratulations, surrounded by her co-workers.
Habitat for Humanity works with recipients and volunteers to build homes that are permanently affordable, said Teresa Pugh, executive director of Skagit Habitat for Humanity.
Families like Yzaguirre’s pay off a subsidized mortgage, and if she ever sells the house, the price is capped to ensure it will be affordable for the next owner.
They are also required to participate in financial literacy classes, and to put in 500 hours of volunteer labor in the construction of their homes, Pugh said.
