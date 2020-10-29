HAMILTON — Representatives of the nonprofit Forterra shared with Hamilton officials Tuesday ideas taking shape while architects work toward a master plan for the development of a future town neighborhood.
“This is the first reveal to the Town Council,” Forterra’s Susan Melrose said. “We look forward to hearing your thoughts.”
Town officials expressed some excitement over the emerging plan for a neighborhood outside the Skagit River floodplain and offered feedback.
The early draft plan architects Laurence Qamar and Ross Chapin shared includes a potential roundabout on Highway 20, a business hub in the southwest corner at the highway and Hamilton Cemetery Road, ample green space webbed with trails and a variety of residential designs and densities.
Across half of the 48-acre development site, residences could range from townhouses to homes with detached garages to homes on larger parcels granting them more privacy.
That variety of housing types, as well as the emphasis on parks, is aimed at welcoming individuals, families with children and retirees.
“This is meant to be a place for all ages,” Qamar said.
The business center could also include a multitude of offerings such as a coffee shop, a daycare and a community meeting space.
“A lot of things are possible in this new neighborhood,” Melrose said.
The architects had to adapt to pandemic restrictions this year, so they spent time tromping through the future neighborhood and walking the streets of the existing town on their own.
“If it wasn’t for COVID-19, we would have been out in the town a lot more and actually doing this design right there,” Qamar said. “We had to stay pretty distanced.”
Hamilton Mayor Carla Vandiver and council member Tim Morrison said they were excited by what they saw Tuesday, while Fire Chief Scott Bates shared a concern.
Morrison said he particularly liked the rural look of the residential buildings presented and the effort to divert traffic away from Hamilton Cemetery Road.
“It looks good so far. I look forward to seeing more,” he said.
Bates said his primary concern is about the potential for vehicle collisions if a roundabout were installed on the highway.
“When people come through here, even though it says 55 ... they are going a lot faster than that,” he said. “That (roundabout) is going to exponentially increase calls to our fire department.”
The Forterra architect team said the roundabout idea is in the early stage of development. Thorough traffic impact studies would need to be done in collaboration with the state Department of Transportation before a roundabout could become an official part of the plan.
“This is certainly not going to be rushed,” Melrose said.
Project representatives said the Forterra architect team will continue revising the overall development plan as it gathers town feedback, including at a future community meeting.
