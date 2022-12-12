Skagit County's health officer is advising people to wear masks while around others due to a spike in respiratory illnesses that include COVID-19, influenza and others such as respiratory syncytial virus or RSV.
“I recommend that everyone wear a high-quality, well-fitting mask when around others in indoor spaces to protect yourself and others” health officer Dr. Howard Leibrand stated in a news release sent out late Friday. “As a reminder, N95s and KN95s provide you the best protection.”
According to the release, COVID-19 variants are appearing just as immunity from previous vaccines are waning, which increases the risk of infection.
"In Western Washington, the surge in these viruses is resulting in many illnesses, with a record number of schools reporting more than 10% absenteeism this fall," the release states.
Local health clinics and hospitals are feeling the strain, and some have reached capacity, the release states.
The Associated Press reports today that coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again across the country and especially affecting older adults.
One troubling indicator for seniors: Hospitalizations for people with COVID-19 rose by more than 30% in two weeks, according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The numbers include everyone testing positive, no matter why they are admitted, according to the AP.
The Skagit County release issues reminders that vaccines remain the best defense.
