Skagit County's health officer is advising people to wear masks while around others due to a spike in respiratory illnesses that include COVID-19, influenza and others such as respiratory syncytial virus or RSV.

“I recommend that everyone wear a high-quality, well-fitting mask when around others in indoor spaces to protect yourself and others” health officer Dr. Howard Leibrand stated in a news release sent out late Friday. “As a reminder, N95s and KN95s provide you the best protection.”


