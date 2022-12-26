The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community continues to advocate for legislation that would allow dental therapists to practice throughout the state.
Dental therapists are mid-level providers capable of performing about 50 of the approximately 500 procedures a dentist can provide, such as fillings and simple extractions.
Previous efforts to pass legislation that would allow for dental therapists to practice throughout the state have faced resistance from the Washington State Dental Association, said Marcy Bowers, executive director of Poverty Action — an advocacy organization for low-income communities.
Advocates of legislation that would allow for dental therapists say it would improve access to oral health care.
According to a 2017 study by the Center for Health Workforce Studies, rural, low-income and patients with limited English proficiency have less access to oral health care and poorer oral health outcomes.
Since 2016, the Swinomish tribe has used dental therapists to serve its community.
Brian Wilbur, a member of the Swinomish Tribal Senate, and Rachael Hogan, director of the Swinomish Dental Clinic, told the state House of Representatives’ Health and Wellness Committee on Dec. 1 about the tribe’s successes after adding dental therapists to its clinic.
Wilbur cited decreased wait times for appointments from about two months to one week; the expansion of oral health practices into community settings such as the tribe’s preschool and through home visits; and the ability of the clinic’s two dentists to focus on more in-depth procedures.
“Dental therapists have bridged the gap created by budget shortages and addressed recruitment challenges we have faced in an area where there (are) dental health professional shortages,” Wilbur said at the hearing.
Prior to 2015, the Swinomish tribe worked for more than a decade alongside tribal and community advocates to try to pass a bill authorizing dental therapists to practice in the state, Wilbur said in a statement provided to the Skagit Valley Herald.
The Washington State Dental Association opposed, and continues to oppose, dental therapists, Wilbur stated.
In 2015, the Swinomish tribe exercised its sovereignty to override state and federal restrictions and create a dental licensing program and board to license dental providers including dental therapists, Wilbur said.
“We could no longer allow Native people to suffer tooth decay at a rate three times the national average,” he said.
Three dental therapists now work in the Swinomish clinic.
Hogan said the tribe continues to champion dental therapy and serves as a “representative model for a healthier future for dental delivery.”
In a statement provided to the Skagit Valley Herald, Bracken Killpack, executive director of the Washington State Dental Association, warned against establishing college dental therapy programs statewide, though he said the association respects the sovereignty of tribal governments to use dental therapists.
Killpack stated that a “severe” shortage of dental hygienists is the “most significant workforce-related barrier” to preventative dental care in the state.
Killpack advocates for the expansion of college dental hygiene programs instead of allowing for dental therapists.
“If community and technical colleges unaffiliated with tribal governments were to divert their resources away from dental hygiene and towards establishing dental therapy programs, access to preventive dental care would be further compromised,” Killpack said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.