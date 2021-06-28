The unprecedented heatwave baking Western Washington had temperatures before noon already reaching triple digits in the Pacific Northwest.
That included 100 in eastern Skagit County. Highs were in the upper 90s around Sedro-Woolley and the 80s in Anacortes.
"We're seeing lots of triple-digit forecasts ... setting records in some areas," Troy Lindquist, senior hydrologist for the National Weather Service, said during a monthly Pacific Northwest drought and climate meeting held Monday.
The Weather Service has called the heatwave unprecedented, and while high temperatures later this week are forecast to drop, they should remain unseasonably high through Sunday.
According to a Seattle office briefing, weather conditions will shift from very hot with extreme heat impacts Monday to very hot with high heat impacts Tuesday, and then remain dry and above normal temperatures with medium heat impacts possible Wednesday through Sunday.
Until temperatures begin to drop Tuesday, the National Weather Service's Seattle Office has an excessive heat warning in effect, including for Skagit County.
The excessive heat warning applies to almost all of Skagit County, including Anacortes, Burlington, Mount Vernon, Sedro-Woolley, Lyman, Hamilton and Concrete, as well as surrounding areas. It is in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday. Cooling centers have been set up in several locations to help people find shelter from the dangerous heat.
Hot weather in the upper 90s and low 100s could feel like temperatures up to 111 degrees, according to the warning.
Those conditions increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or active outdoors, according to the warning.
Those experiencing symptoms of heat-related illness should call 911 at signs of stroke, and move to a cool place, sip water, take a cool shower or bath, and put wet cloths on their bodies.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating; cold, pale and clammy skin; a fast, weak pulse; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps; dizziness; headache; and fainting, according to a fact sheet from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Symptoms of heatstroke include body temperature of 103 degrees or higher; red, hot, dry or damp skin; a fast, strong pulse; headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and loss of consciousness, according to the CDC.
While fire departments across the county have responded to at least 16 potential heat-related illnesses over the past week, according to Skagit 911 call logs, Skagit County Public Health said it isn't seeing a concerning increase in the use of local hospital beds.
"So far we're hearing this morning from our hospitals, they are a bit less stressed for acute care beds than they were late last week," Skagit County Public Health spokesperson Danica Sessions.
Those beds may be used by COVID-19 patients or others needing critical care, but Sessions said the lack of change in use over the hot weekend was a good sign.
"We haven't seen a huge influx since Friday ... We haven't really seen any increase since the heat started to climb," she said.
As it stays hotter, it also takes longer to cool off, according to the Weather Service. Overnight Sunday to Monday, for example, lows across Skagit County remained in the 70- and 80-degree range.
