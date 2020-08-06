A stretch of Highway 20 near Rockport that’s been closed since June because of a rockslide has re-opened, two days ahead of schedule.
The state Department of Transportation announced the opening late Wednesday. It had originally aimed for a re-opening Friday.
A June 10 rockslide dumped about 150 cubic yards’ worth of debris across both lanes of the highway; more rocks fell during the evening, leaving about 70 dump-truck loads of debris as a stubborn obstruction.
Drivers were detoured onto Highway 530 between Rockport and Marblemount as crews dealt with the impact of the rockslide — work that included drilling into the hillside and inserting long metal rods to reduce odds of a future slide.
Crews also cleared debris including trees and large rocks from the highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.