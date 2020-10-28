Owners of the nonprofit Hospice of the Northwest are considering a possible sale to for-profit company Bristol Hospice.
Brian Ivie, CEO of Skagit Regional Health, said the two public hospital districts that own the nonprofit received an unsolicited offer from Bristol more than a year ago and are still exploring whether a sale could maintain or improve hospice operations.
“This is truly not a financial decision,” he said, adding that Hospice of the Northwest is “for the most part self-sustaining.”
Hospice of the Northwest, co-owned by Skagit Regional Health and Public Hospital District 304 in Sedro-Woolley, offers end-of-life care to patients in Skagit, Snohomish, San Juan and Island counties.
A majority of the commissioners from the boards of both these hospital districts would be required to approve a sale, Ivie said. He said there’s no deadline on the offer.
Anita Meyer, medical director with Hospice of the Northwest, said she and her staff were surprised by the news of a potential sale.
Hospice of the Northwest is profitable but reinvests its profit into patient care, she said. If it’s purchased by a for-profit organization, she’s concerned a new owner could cut staffing or reduce the level of service they offer.
“Most for-profit programs make a profit by making things lean,” she said.
Meyer said she wants the commissioners to hear concerns from the staff as they consider a sale before making a decision.
Meyer said the impact on levels of service that would result from a sale is uncertain, but the possibility of change has worried staff members.
“Our biggest concern is the lack of local control,” she said.
Roy Graves, a retired emergency physician who serves on the hospice’s ethics board, also had concerns.
“It’s hard for me to imagine you can take a functioning system, take money out for shareholders and still provide the same services,” he told the Skagit Valley Herald.
If the two hospital districts eventually decide to sell, they could create an agreement with Bristol that could require the buyer to maintain current levels of service, Ivie said.
Further, he said the commissioners on his board value the service Hospice of the Northwest provides.
Julie Blazek, chair of the board, reiterated that the commissioners haven’t made a decision and will continue to weigh the pros and cons while listening to what the public has to say.
Rather than an attempt to divest from the nonprofit, she said this is an opportunity to see whether Bristol could do it better.
“If we just dismiss it out of hand, we’d be doing a disservice,” she said.
Speakers at a Skagit Regional Health Board of Commissioners meeting Friday voiced concerns.
One of them was Trish Lehman, a San Juan County hospital commissioner and former registered nurse for the hospice.
“No one thinks this is a good idea,” she said.
