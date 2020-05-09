Skagit County's hospitals braced for the worst-case scenario in the COVID-19 pandemic, cutting non-essential services in mid-March to make way for a possible wave of patients that could overwhelm limited resources.
As of this week, that surge has still not come, and there's some hope that the number of positive cases will soon slow. Now, hospitals are beginning to focus on how soon they can restart the services that keep them solvent.
"We're looking at upwards of 1,000 surgeries that have already been delayed," said Brian Ivie, president and CEO of Skagit Regional Health.
Skagit Regional Health also stocked up on masks, face shields and other pieces of personal protective equipment, ordered several more ventilators, ramped up sanitation efforts and instituted plans to retrain staff or compensate them for lost hours — all necessary, but unbudgeted expenses, he said.
"We're meeting a community need," Ivie said. "But there's costs associated in that."
The last COVID-19 death documented by Skagit County Public Health was April 29, though 70 new cases were confirmed between April 29 and May 8. As of May 8, the county had a total of 397 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths since its first patient was confirmed on March 10. Public Health reported 47 hospitalizations. A total of 159 people have recovered.
A drive-through testing site was opened at the Skagit Valley College campus on April 27.
"We continue to see COVID-19 cases hit Skagit County," Island Hospital CEO Charles Hall wrote in a column in for the Anacortes American this week. "Many believe it’s not an upswing in infection, but that more people are being tested."
Ivie said he believed the county's relatively small, spread-out population has played a part in helping hospitals here avoid a surge. Also, he said county residents took state and local leaders seriously and abided by calls to stay at home and practice social distancing.
Hall said those measures continue to be key for the community's overall health and the ability of hospitals to get back to normal business.
"It is extremely important that we continue to social distance and wear PPE while in public, especially inside publicly accessed buildings," he wrote.
Hospitals, meanwhile, will focus on how to restart services according to Gov. Jay Inslee's phase-in guidelines.
Skagit Regional Health ended March about $5 million under budget. While April numbers aren't yet tabulated, Ivie said the financial impact will be more significant, as the more lucrative operations were canceled through the entire month, he said.
Island Hospital in Anacortes cut staffing by about 20% in late March, saving about $725,000 a month, the Anacortes American reported. CFO Elise Cutter is estimating a $2.5 million loss for April, though those numbers aren't yet final.
In accordance with Inslee's recent Safe Start plan, which allows hospitals to begin to perform "semi-urgent" operations, Island Hospital is beginning to evaluate which employees it can afford to bring back.
The hospital received about $2.1 million in federal aid April 10, but Cutter said it's unlikely to receive more.
Hall has said the goal is to be ready to restart elective procedures when possible.
"Over the last several weeks Island Hospital has been developing a strategy to incrementally bring semi-urgent procedures and specialty services back to our community," he wrote.
Skagit Regional Health is working to cut costs and is discussing the possibility of cutting staff hours with its unions, but Ivie said permanent staff reductions are not on the table. Leadership will, however, have to scrutinize whether it needs to fill new or vacant positions.
Ivie said Skagit Regional Health received about $6.5 million from the recent federal CARES Act, which only made up for its losses in March.
"(CARES Act) money has been helpful, but it's simply not enough," he said.
He said the federal government's methodology for divvying up this funding is "not completely clear for a lot of us," so it's unclear if more aid is coming, or how much.
Without more assistance, he said Skagit Regional Health will be under more pressure to cut costs and will have to consider what services it can afford to provide.
To recover, Ivie said the hospital needs to find a way to send the message to patients that it's safe to return to hospitals. Medical staff will continue to keep COVID-19 patients separated from others, increase sanitation, limit visitation and wear personal protective equipment indefinitely, he said.
"This is certainly a challenging time," Ivie said. "But I'm looking forward to coming through this."
The pandemic pushed both Skagit Regional Health and Island Hospital to bolster their telemedicine programs. Administering care virtually is easier and cheaper for both patients and doctors, Ivie said.
"That's here to stay," he said. "If there's a silver lining, it's that."
PeaceHealth United General did not provide comment in time for publication.
