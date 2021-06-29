Eastern Skagit County is in for another record-breaking day of heat before marine winds bring relief from a stifling high-pressure heatwave.
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Marblemount area was approaching 90 degrees, with a forecast to reach 112 in the heat of the day.
"It has warmed up there very quickly this morning and they got up to about 108 yesterday, and they were above 100 all three days; Saturday, Sunday and Monday," Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist of the National Weather Service's Seattle office, said.
Hot, dry conditions under a high-pressure ridge, or dome, of air was forecast to feel as hot as 123 degrees in the Marblemount area before cooling down to highs in the 90s the rest of the week, according to the Weather Service.
Much of the county saw some cooling already Tuesday, thanks to wind moving in off of the marine water.
"Most of the areas closer to the water ... are much cooler than they were yesterday," Cullen said. "But there are some areas with still pockets of heat as you get closer to the mountains."
Cullen and Assistant State Climatologist Karin Bumbaco said high-pressure weather systems aren't unusual for Western Washington during the summer months — being responsible for many clear-sky, warm-weather days — but the particular system that brought the record-setting heatwave came early in the season and with a new intensity.
"What's unusual about this one is that the pressure is just really, really high," Bumbaco said. "It's just this was so strong, the duration was longer and it was more intense."
Cullen said wind that also brought hot air from Eastern Washington over the Cascades helped fuel the heatwave.
"The combined factors is why we saw extreme temperatures develop across the region," he said. "Many stations in the area set all-time records and it was still in June."
Less extreme, but still warm, temperatures are expected for the remainder of the week, according to the National Weather Service's 7-day forecasts.
Hgh temperatures for Wednesday through Sunday are forecast between the low 90s and high 70s across the county. Nighttime temperatures will remain warm, in the high 50s and low 60s, according to the forecasts.
The possibility for heat-related illnesses remains high risk due to the recent long duration of heat and lack of significant overnight cooling, according to the Weather Service. Those without access to air conditioning or proper hydration are particularly at risk.
Skagit County fire departments responded to at least 10 emergency calls throughout the day Monday related to potential heat-induced illnesses. Officials encourage drinking plenty of water, taking refuge in air-conditioned spaces, and using cold showers, baths or wet cloths to cool down as needed to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
The hottest portion of the county, in the Marblemount area, is forecast to continue to reach into the 90s through the week.
The Concrete area was forecast to reach 98 degrees Tuesday that could feel as hot as 107. High temperatures for the remainder of the week are forecast to reach the mid-to-upper 80s.
The Sedro-Woolley area in central Skagit County was forecast to reach 91 degrees Tuesday, then into the mid-80s the remainder of the week. The Mount Vernon area was forecast to peak at 88 degrees Tuesday, before dropping to highs in the low 80s for the remainder of the week.
The Anacortes area — the coolest portion of the county through the recent heatwave — was forecast to reach 81 degrees Tuesday, then to see temperatures in the high 70s the rest of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.