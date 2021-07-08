SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The 44th Annual Great Sedro-Woolley Footrace roared back to the streets July 4.
"It was a fantastic event with 301 runners starting the race," said Race Director Kyle Rutherford. "I was expecting to see somewhere in the 200-250 range for entrants, so this year exceeded my expectations."
The event adhered to COVID-19 safety protocols in place at that time and used a staggered start. Participants were asked to mask and socially distance both during and after the race.
The men's overall winner in the 5.17-mile run was John Whelan, who crossed the finish line in 26 minutes, 28 seconds. Coming in second was Conner Johnsen (26:52), and Thomas Kean finished third (26:56).
For the women, Shea Trial was the top placer (27:29), followed by Allison Dorr (30:31) and Tara Welling (30:52).
In the 2-mile race, the men were paced by Jonathan Quimby (10:10), followed by Tanner Cameron (11:12) and Albert Danielson (11:58).
The women's 2-mile winner was Kennedy Rufener (11:06), followed by Alma McMurtry (12:18) and Maggie Cowan (12:27).
A new chip timing system allowed for extremely accurate finishing times and will be the preferred method for tracking finishers.
"It was so much easier," Rutherford said of the system. "With the staggered start, it took some racers five minutes to get across the starting line. The chip timing kept it all straight, and it was really accurate."
While 301 racers started, 299 finished and Rutherford isn't quite sure of the reasoning for the discrepancies; however, he has his theories.
"I've heard there may have been a stop at a bar involved," he joked. "What we do know is no one got lost, everyone was safe and it may have simply been a case of them taking too long to finish.
"But overall, it turned out very well, and it was just great to see everyone out having fun and we can't wait until next year."
Proceeds from the event go to Sedro-Woolley Rotary Club scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.