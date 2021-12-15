The Navy made several errors in its environmental impact statement for EA-18G jet operations at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, according to a report U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Richard Creatura filed last week in a lawsuit over the growing fleet of aircraft, called Growlers.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington in July 2019, argues the Navy did not adequately review the potential environmental and public health impacts that increasing its Growler fleet from 82 to 118 jets would have on Whidbey Island and surrounding areas.
The state Attorney General’s Office and the nonprofit Citizens of Ebey’s Reserve are asking the court to invalidate the Navy’s environmental impact statement and require further study.
“The Magistrate Judge’s (filing) confirms what we’ve been saying all along — the Navy turned a blind eye to data that did not support its goal of increasing Growler operations, and it did this 'at the expense of the public and the environment,'” Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a written statement provided to the Skagit Valley Herald.
Following the publication of the Navy's EIS, operations at NAS Whidbey Island expanded by adding 36 Growlers and increased annual airfield operations by 33%. The effect of the expansion is a four-fold increase in aircraft activity at Outlying Field Coupeville, where the base's critical field carrier landing practice is conducted, to 360 hours per year.
Creatura, in the report filed Dec. 10, outlined mixed findings.
In favor of the Navy, Creatura wrote that the EIS used acceptable methods for its jet noise analysis and did adequately address existing science about the impacts of noise on physical human health.
In favor of those who filed the lawsuit, Creatura wrote that the Navy erred in its analysis of aircraft noise impacts to child learning and bird health, as well as of greenhouse gas emissions and the potential for relocating the Growler fleet to another military base — all issues discussed at length during a court hearing in October.
Creatura said those errors are violations of the National Environmental Policy Act, under which an EIS is required for any major federal activity.
"Here, despite a gargantuan administrative record, covering nearly 200,000 pages of studies, reports, comments, and the like, the Navy selected methods of evaluating the data that supported its goal of increasing Growler operations," Creatura wrote. "The Navy did this at the expense of the public and the environment, turning a blind eye to data that would not support this intended result."
Data was available, for example, on impacts noise can have on child learning.
"The Navy’s analysis fell short when it concluded that available literature was inadequate to quantify impacts on child learning even while citing numerous studies identifying quantifiable impacts," Creatura wrote, including for reading comprehension and test scores. "Based on its own summary, the Navy should have further evaluated the extent to which increased operations would harm children’s learning."
For birds, while the Navy said in the EIS that jet noise has species-specific impacts, it analyzed few of the more than 230 species known to inhabit the study area.
"Instead, the Navy simply concluded that certain species were not adversely affected and then extrapolated that all the other species would not be affected, either," Creatura wrote.
When it came to greenhouse gas emissions, the Navy included only emissions from flight time below 3,000 feet and failed to disclose the omission, which resulted in drastically underreporting its impact.
"Despite a plethora of citations to studies, appendices, and calculations, nowhere ... does the Navy disclose that these emission calculations eliminate from the analysis all emissions above 3,000 feet," Creatura wrote.
And, on the question of whether the Navy should have considered relocating its Growler fleet, Creatura wrote that the Navy erred in writing off too soon the alternative of moving operations to El Centro, California.
The Navy argued that such a move would require extensive new construction, come at a large cost and move environmental impacts from one community to another.
"These are reasons to engage in a more detailed consideration of the costs and benefits of moving Growler aircraft to El Centro," Creatura wrote.
Those involved in the lawsuit have until Jan. 7 to file objections to Creatura's findings.
