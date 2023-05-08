svh-202305xx-news-Fish-Derby-1.jpg
Buy Now

Ryder Martinez, 12, casts a line into Northern State Pond on Saturday at the Kid's Fishing Derby in Sedro-Woolley.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Over 250 kids and their families gathered this past Saturday at Northern State Pond in Olmstead Park for the annual Kids' Fishing Derby.

The event has been held since 1942 and has taken place at the Northern State Pond since 1962.


Emma Fletcher-Frazer can be reached at efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @Emma_SVH

 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.