Kids gather for annual Sedro-Woolley fishing derby

Emma Fletcher-Frazer
May 8, 2023

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Over 250 kids and their families gathered this past Saturday at Northern State Pond in Olmstead Park for the annual Kids' Fishing Derby.

The event has been held since 1942 and has taken place at the Northern State Pond since 1962.

Over a thousand fish, including trout and bullied catfish, were deposited into the pond prior to the event. Kids 14 years old and under participated, casting their lures around the edge of the pond. The event ran from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. under gray skies and light rain.

Successful fishing was celebrated with a raffle, prizes, hot dogs and soda.

Anastasia Day was one participant who caught fish.

"I was so surprised I caught it," she said. "I thought it would get away, but it didn't."

It's tradition for the Sedro-Woolley Rodeo Queen to attend the derby, according to this year's queen, Maddy Durkin.

"It's a fun way to get in touch with the community," she said.

Bob Nielsen, an event organizer, said the derby is a family tradition. As the event continues over the years, he's seen multiple generations come together for it, he said.

"I did it as a kid; my son did it," Nielsen said.
