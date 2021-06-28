LA CONNER — Due to low enrollment, the La Conner School District has canceled its 2021-2022 preschool program.
In order to sustain the program, the district needs to have about 40 students in the program, Superintendent Rich Stewart said. For this year, it appeared the district would have fewer than 10, he said.
"We couldn't support the preschool as we've been supporting it in the past," Stewart said.
While it will no longer offer its normal preschool, it will still offer development preschool for students who qualify for that program, Stewart said.
For more information, visit the La Conner School District's website.
