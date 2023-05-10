LA CONNER — Much like other area districts and around the nation, the La Conner School District has been battling chronic high absence rates among its students since returning to in-person classes.
La Conner High School has an average attendance rate of 80%, according to a presentation during an April 10 School Board special meeting. The middle school sits at an average attendance of 86%.
Of the 176 students attending La Conner Elementary School, 53 meet the definition of chronic absenteeism by missing more than 20 days this school year.
Of those students who meet the definition, 10 have missed more than 38 school days. An additional 57 students have missed between 10 and 18 days of instruction, according to the presentation.
“There was a culture shift with the pandemic,” La Conner High School Principal Christine Tripp said. “People, not just the kids, but people have become used to staying home.”
Along with students more likely to stay home with cold symptoms and more social-emotional issues keeping students out of school, La Conner Highly Capable Program Coordinator and teacher Beth Clothier said she believes educators inadvertently sent the message that school was optional while trying to help students who were struggling while learning remotely.
The high school and middle school have a goal to improve attendance by 2% per year over the next six years, and the elementary school would like to see zero chronic absenteeism.
The schools are using various methods to reach these goals.
La Conner Elementary has focused on creating a community within the classrooms, Principal Heather Fakkema said.
Each day starts with an opening circle, which is a class meeting to build community. Teachers lead conversations about what being a part of the community means and how individual actions can affect everyone.
“It starts the day off positively,” Fakkema said. “It makes them want to be here.”
Fourth grade teacher Megan Funk said the opening circle is a part of the Caring School Community curriculum the school brought in this year.
Each circle has a theme, such as perseverance, empathy or gratitude. With school testing happening, the theme is how to prepare. Students talk about the importance of getting a good night’s sleep, eating well, exercising and practicing for the test in class. The time is also used to remind students of classroom expectations and the plan for the day.
“It’s a very nice way to start instruction,” Funk said. “It’s a good way to get the morning emotions out (if a student had a bad start to the day).”
Next year, Funk said she looks forward to incorporating more buddy work with a second grade class, which is another part of the Caring School Communities curriculum.
The elementary school has also worked to hold more family events to showcase what students are learning. Fakkema said these events make students want to come to school because they want to be able to show off to their family and friends what they have learned.
Attendance conferences with families have also proven helpful, Fakkema said. While families get calls when a student is absent, she said they have also started to make phone calls congratulating students and their families for improved attendance.
“The nice thing about a school our size is I know every name on that (absentee) list,” she said. “I just want kids coming to school.”
Fakkema said that while absenteeism is high, things are looking up.
For example, the elementary has not had to file any truancy reports this year. Meanwhile, 38% of students with attendance issues have shown improvement.
The middle school and high schools have focused on restorative practices, morning greeters and getting students involved in clubs and athletics.
“When kids want to come to school for something, they come to school,” Tripp said.
Assistant Secondary Principal Tonya Houle said that school has been working on other activities to make students want to come to school in the morning. One highly successful activity has been having a member of the Swinomish tribe come every other Wednesday before school for a cultural drumming session.
There have also been talks with staff about what teachers can do to reinforce the idea of students wanting to come to school, Tripp said.
“We want them to be that smile in the morning for students,” she said.
If a student starts to show signs that absenteeism is becoming an issue, a staff member will get involved, and a meeting with the family may occur.
Houle said the meetings are approached with a need-based mindset in order to figure out how best to help the student get to school.
If a student continues to show recurring absenteeism a re-engagement specialist will get involved and the final option is to get truancy court involved.
