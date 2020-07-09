LA CONNER — The La Conner School District has a new superintendent — at least, for the next year.
The La Conner School Board on Wednesday officially welcomed Rich Stewart to be its interim superintendent.
“You are officially a La Conner Brave,” school board President Susie Deyo said before administering the oath of office to Stewart during a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
Stewart, who has 45 years of experience in public education, has been hired on a one-year contract, Deyo said. The board will begin the process of looking for a permanent replacement for Whitney Meissner this winter, she said.
Meissner, who had been superintendent for about three years, resigned from her position on June 22.
Stewart has 20 years of experience as a superintendent, 10 of which have been spent as an interim superintendent in other districts, Deyo said.
The impetus for the board’s quick action, she said, was the fast approaching deadline for the board to approve a budget and the need to have a plan to reopen schools in the fall.
“He’s got this experience that we want,” she said.
