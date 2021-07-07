BOW — Even in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County had to keep their doors open, often going into overdrive to make sure the needs of the families they serve were met.
“When we were in dire straits, when we first shut down, I don’t know what we would have done without the Boys & Girls Club (of Skagit County),” Burlington-Edison School District Superintendent Laurel Browning said.
On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., visited the Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County’s Allen Elementary School site, learning about some of the things the Clubs and the district have done to keep moving forward during the pandemic, and finding ways to help.
On the first day of the clubs’ summer program at the elementary school, Larsen toured the facility, which is operating in smaller numbers this year.
In the classrooms, students were socially distanced and wearing masks, with mask breaks scheduled into their days, said site coordinator Cesar Palma.
Outdoor game time, where students can play things like basketball and soccer, had to be revamped to meet COVID-19 safety protocols, Palma said.
“All of these games had to be reinvented so we could socially distance,” he said.
Still, the students and the staff were excited to be able to be together again, Palma said.
The program is funded through a mix of federal 21st Century Community Learning Center funds, state dollars, private donations and federal pandemic relief funds, said Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County Executive Director Ron McHenry.
The expansion of the federal school meals program, including the Summer Meals Act of 2021 co-sponsored by Larsen, have been vital to both the clubs and the district, McHenry and Browning said.
“That was a game changer for some of our kids,” Browning said.
During the pandemic, regulations surrounding the federal free meals program were relaxed, allowing providers more flexibility in how to best meet their students’ needs, McHenry said.
For example, the clubs have established a central kitchen to be able to meet the needs of all kids under the age of 18, regardless of whether they had previously qualified for the federal free and reduced lunch waivers.
“It’s really helped us to be dynamically flexible,” McHenry said.
Even in the summer, the Burlington-Edison School District is continuing to provide meals for its students seven days a week, Browning said.
Being able to provide the meals to every kid, not just those who meet the financial requirements, has made it so some students feel less ashamed about their financial status and more likely to take meals, Browning said.
The district has served about 608,000 meals since September, said Todd Setterlund, the district’s executive director of teaching, learning and communications.
Larsen also took the opportunity to talk about child care, and the investments Congress has and will make in the future.
“Access to affordable child care was a pre-pandemic problem, and the pandemic highlighted it,” Larsen said.
As the economy and the workforce begin to recover from the pandemic, the unemployment rate is falling, but is not yet where it was pre-pandemic, he said.
Part of that is because, for a variety of reasons, parents cannot afford the price of child care, he said.
“Affordable access to child care is one of those limiting factors to get mom and dad back in the workforce,” he said.
Larsen pointed to the Child Care Tax Credit, a part of the American Rescue Plan, as a way to help parents be able to afford child care. Those payments should be delivered next week, he said.
“It’s good for a year, and we want it to be permanent,” Larsen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.