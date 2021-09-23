Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
A Tiger Depack machine is pictured Tuesday at Lautenbach Recycling west of Burlington. The recycling machine separates food waste from its packaging and is believed to be the first such device in operation in the Pacific Northwest.
A Tiger Depack machine is pictured Tuesday at Lautenbach Recycling west of Burlington. The recycling machine separates food waste from its packaging and is believed to be the first such device in operation in the Pacific Northwest.
It hails all the way from Italy, but Lautenbach Recycling west of Burlington hopes a new piece of equipment will make Skagit County a key hub for recycling food waste.
The Tiger Depack machine is able to separate food waste such as expired food products like milk or yogurt from its packaging, leaving the organic matter to be shunted to a digester or composting facility and the inorganic matter to be recycled.
Kimberly Contreras, the company’s business development and marketing manager, said it’s believed to be the first such device in operation in the Pacific Northwest.
“It’s amazing and fascinating. So far everyone I’ve talked with had no idea this existed,” Contreras said.
Contreras said there’s a huge need to recycle organic material that emerges from seafood plants, warehouses, ports, farms and other places that produce or transport food. She said it’s great to donate it to people in need, but between strict laws on what can be donated and the fact that much of the material ends up expired or inedible, that’s not always an option.
Food waste that rots in landfills is a driver of climate change and a headache for companies such as Lautenbach which, prior to buying its new equipment in 2020, had to separate organic matter from inorganic by hand, she said.
“You have to tear apart packaging, such as tubs of milk; you have to empty food waste, you have to rinse out the container ... you have to do that multiple times,” she said. “It’s inefficient; it’s labor-intensive; it’s costly.”
After learning about the Tiger Depack machine and seeing one in action in Canada, Lautenbach Recycling — which reached its 30th year in business this year — bought one.
Able to process eight to 10 tons of material an hour, the machine has been operational since February. Once materials are loaded into its hopper, the machine can separate food waste from packaging including plastic, cardboard and metal.
Where does the organic matter then go?
There are two potential destinations: one of the six anaerobic digesters Lautenbach works with in Washington. Those convert the matter into energy such as natural gas or products such as fertilizer; or a composting facility such as Skagit Soils.
Contreras said customers from across the state have sent food waste to be separated from its packaging. She hopes more entities such as businesses, governments and school districts consider it, as well.
“There’s so much waste that can be recycled,” she said.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.