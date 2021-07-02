In a summer that’s seen more than its share of dry, hot weather, local law enforcement officials hope Skagit County residents use common sense — or abstain — when it comes to private fireworks.
There are various regulations governing the private use of fireworks in Skagit County. Their use is banned entirely in Anacortes, Burlington, Concrete and La Conner, while use elsewhere is strictly limited.
In Sedro-Woolley, private fireworks are limited to Safe and Sane-branded fireworks between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 4; those same fireworks are permitted from noon to midnight on the Fourth in Mount Vernon. In unincorporated Skagit County, use is allowed from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3 and 5 and from 9 a.m. to midnight on the Fourth.
Sedro-Woolley Police Chief Lin Tucker said a department response may be the result if fireworks users are doing something “dangerous or stupid,” such as lighting off fireworks well outside the allowed time frame.
“If you decide you want to have a fireworks display at 2 a.m. ... it’s not reasonable or necessary, and you can count on getting citations,” Tucker said.
Given the potential for injuries or fires, Tucker said he’d encourage an alternative to shooting off your own fireworks: the fireworks show planned for 10 p.m. on July 4 at Riverfront Park.
Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said the department will have a presence at the traditional show at Big Lake on July 3, as will the State Patrol.
He said deputes will be mindful of the danger during the period.
“If it’s a wild party or something, we’ll go out, confiscate illegal fireworks and bring them back to office to be destroyed ... it’s the dry time of the year and it’s scary for fire danger.”
In a statement on Skagit County’s website, Skagit County Deputy Fire Marshal Bonnie LaCount discouraged people from lighting off fireworks at such a dangerous time and reminded that anyone causing a fire or other damage may be liable for it.
In another move to guard against the fire danger posed by dry weather, the state Department of Natural Resources issued a statewide burn ban for forestlands under the agency’s protection, that started Friday and will last until Sept. 30 unless otherwise announced.
The ban means outdoor burning, campfires, the use of charcoal briquettes and prescribed burns are not allowed because of dangerous fire conditions.
Some changes in fireworks regulations are afoot for next year: the Mount Vernon City Council recently approved an increase in fines for those violating its regulations.
Lee Patza of Mount Vernon, who took part in the survey a committee used to gather public input, said he’s been pleased to see higher fines, as well as signs notifying residents of the regulations. Now he’d like to see vigorous enforcement.
“I hope the city provides resources for police so they can increase enforcement. I hope they can provide resources to police for additional staffing or more volunteers,” he said.
— Reporter Kimberly Cauvel contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.