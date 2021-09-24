Disagreement continues over how to approach Seattle City Light’s Gorge Dam during relicensing of the city’s three-dam hydropower system on the…

The Seattle City Council on Monday approved a Seattle City Light proposal to invest several million dollars into projects to support Skagit River fish while relicensing for its three Skagit River dams is underway.

The newly approved Skagit Habitat Enhancement Program will give Seattle City Light $2.5 million to invest in fish habitat projects. Starting this year and each year until a new license is issued — so presumably over at least the next three years — the city will add $500,000 per year to the program fund.

According to Seattle City Light, this new funding source is in addition to investments required for fish research, habitat acquisition and habitat restoration under the existing license, for 1995-2025. The new funding is also in addition to the cost of Seattle City Light's relicensing studies that will consider fish passage at the dams.

The city's authorization of the Skagit Habitat Enhancement Program states that Seattle City Light will invite input from the Upper Skagit, Swinomish, and Sauk-Suiattle tribes, as well as government wildlife agencies, into how to use the funds.

“We are looking forward to working with the tribes, federal and state resource agencies to make lasting improvements to the watershed,” Seattle City Light General Manager and CEO Debra Smith said in a news release.

Scott Schuyler of the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe said although his tribe is adamant that fish passage at the dams be addressed as part of the Skagit River salmon and steelhead recovery puzzle, the development of the city's new funding program is a positive step.

"The tribe would express thankfulness to the City Council to help restore and rebuild the Skagit, and we look forward to working with the co-managers on what is the best way to spend these funds ... into projects that will boost the species of most concern currently, the chinook and steelhead," Schuyler said.

Puget Sound chinook salmon and steelhead trout, of which Skagit River fish are a population segment, are both listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. Chinook were listed in 1999; steelhead in 2007.