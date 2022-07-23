Skagit County’s hospitals are struggling with greater demand as patients needing emergency care are facing long wait times, and nurses and doctors deal with full emergency rooms.
But this time, COVID-19 isn’t the main cause.
Leadership at the three hospitals point to a staffing crisis at the region’s long-term care facilities, reducing their ability to take on new people.
This means patients who no longer need to stay in a hospital are stuck there, taking up a bed that could be used by someone needing emergency care.
Combined with their own staffing difficulties, the spread of a new omicron variant of COVID, and patients deferring care during the pandemic, this is resulting in hospitals being at capacity.
At Skagit Valley Hospital, some patients are waiting hours, or even overnight, to get a bed in the emergency department, said Dr. Connie Davis, chief medical officer.
As of Friday, about 10% of the hospital’s beds were taken up by people who don’t need serious medical attention, but there are no available beds in the kinds of residential care facilities where they belong, she said.
These patients are generally older, fragile and can’t live independently. They would benefit from a calmer environment — not a hospital emergency department, she said.
“There’s just not enough locations for these people to go,” Davis said.
At the same time, emergency visits are up 9.2% this year compared to the first half of 2021, and urgent-care visits are up 21.4%. More people are seeking care after delaying appointments during the pandemic.
Skagit Regional Health CEO Brian Ivie said the staffing crisis is hitting his organization, and is seemingly impacting every part of the health care system.
The long-term care facilities are at capacity, in part because they can’t find or retain enough staff to meet demand, he said.
“The system is jammed up, and that’s why, in my opinion … it is worse than it was during the heat of the pandemic,” he said.
Across Skagit Regional Health — which operates Skagit Valley Hospital, Cascade Hospital in Arlington and a number of clinics — 101 positions out of about 2,100 are being filled by temporary or traveling employees, he said.
This has a budget impact, as well, which Ivie said won’t be sustainable long-term.
System-wide, spending on salaries and benefits has increased about 20% year over year, as the hospital has tried to retain and attract employees. A normal year would see a 5-6% increase, he said.
“Sign-on bonuses are now at levels I never thought we would see,” Ivie said.
Davis said COVID-19 is playing a role, as staff get infected and have to stay home. But only three patients at Skagit Valley Hospital are there because of COVID-19 symptoms, and none are ill enough to require a ventilator.
“The difference now is the fatigue factor,” she said, referring to staff who’ve struggled through the pandemic over the past two years. “It just keeps going.”
In Sedro-Woolley, staff at PeaceHealth United General hospital are dealing with similar issues.
“This is a perfect storm of circumstances,” said Chris Johnston, the hospital’s chief administrative officer.
His team is monitoring the availability of beds daily and is having to reallocate staff and find temporary workers to meet needs.
The high demand for care and lack of capacity at long-term care centers means longer wait times, he said in an email.
“The shortage of medically appropriate placements across the region can result in longer hospital stays,” he said. “This is certainly a contributing factor, but not the only one.”
Staffing difficulties persist at these facilities, said Alyssa Odegaard, vice president of public policy with the long-term care center advocacy group LeadingAge Washington.
She said about 60% of these facilities’ revenue statewide comes from Medicaid, but these reimbursements fall well below the actual cost of care.
Reform for Medicaid reimbursements needs to be part of the solution to this staffing crisis, she said.
A certified nursing assistant generally makes $16-$18 an hour, making it difficult to attract qualified candidates, she said. Low wages and burnout from the pandemic are also factors.
“Compensation doesn’t reflect the difficulty of the job,” Odegaard said.
Rapid response teams of temporary employees have helped, but there’s more need than there are available teams, she said.
Even when long-term care beds are available, legal barriers can keep patients stuck in their hospital bed, Ivie said.
Changes to interpretations of state rules mean family members need to be classified as a legal guardian before they can send someone to a long-term care facility, he said. This is a higher threshold than for something like a surgery or medical procedure.
Several patients have spent three to five months in the hospital while guardianship issues get resolved, and one patient spent more than a year there, Ivie said.
Island Hospital in Anacortes has seen a 30% increase in visits to its emergency department, resulting in longer wait times.
But so far, the hospital has been able to avoid the space issues seen at Skagit Valley Hospital, said Island Health CEO Elise Cutter.
Staffing plays a role too, and the hospital is working on hiring incentives and on-site training to help fill those gaps, she said.
Ivie said he’s hoping the public can show some patience while providers deal with the extra strain.
“How many times in the past couple months have you gone into a restaurant and seen a sign saying ‘we’re understaffed, please be patient?’” he said. “We’re asking for the same thing.”
“We’re looking to provide a high level of care as fast as we can,” Ivie added. “A little bit of grace is appreciated.”
