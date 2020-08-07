MOUNT VERNON — Rachel Porter saw the necessity of masks first hand at her husband’s care facility.
While cloth masks were adequate, there were flaws to the number of masks, the number of layers (two), and residents being unable to get the masks they had worn following commercial laundering.
Porter teamed up with Dawn Latimer, of Mr. T’s Awards & Embroidery in Mount Vernon, to make a set of seven masks for Porter’s husband, complete with his name heat-pressed onto each one.
Porter, owner of Balloon Splendor, was actually in the process of getting her company’s logo printed on the masks. One thing led to another and an idea was hatched: Why not offer the same opportunity to residents at other facilities?
“This idea grew from my concerns for my husband’s well-being, and my desire to problem-solve,” Porter explained. “I hope this is the beginning of a greater trend and that all at-risk residents in nursing homes across the nation will eventually have the protection they need.”
Not all masks are personalized due to HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) codes and privacy laws. The task of putting residents’ names on masks is usually left up to each facility.
The simple step of not sharing cloth masks with other residents provides another layer of protection from unwittingly transmitting the coronavirus.
“I wanted to give these homes a better quality mask ... one that fits around their faces better and with their names on it,” Porter said. “These facilities are at a much higher risk.”
After realizing how impactful this action was, Porter and Latimer launched a sponsorship program.
“I do so much work for so many companies,” Latimer said. “I wondered if any of them would be interested in sponsoring masks for facilities? I just started talking to people and there was a lot of interest.”
Latimer provides masks at cost and for every 500 masks she produces, she will donate another 100. Companies and individuals have already come forth and the project is gaining momentum.
“And here we are,” Porter said. “People are stepping up, but we need a lot more. My personal goal is to get every nursing home and family home in Skagit County masked up...
“I am all about solving problems. That’s what I do.”
Life Care Center as well as Village Concepts, Country Meadow Village, both in Sedro-Woolley, have each received masks.
Personalized masks were distributed to residents of Country Meadow Village, who signed a waiver and whose names were drawn by way of lottery.
“I am incredibly thankful and happy that the business community is doing their part,” Porter said.
“We have just got started,” Latimer added. “It feels really good to be able to do something for the community.”
To sponsor masks, email Dawn Latimer at mrtstrophies@comcast.net.
