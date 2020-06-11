CONWAY — A group of neighbors and friends near Conway have teamed up to turn what was once a modest garden into one teeming with strawberries, corn, potatoes and more.
With some help and know-how from a local farmer, they hope it will turn into a benefit for the community.
“We used to have a smaller garden there and with the scare about COVID, we thought maybe people would need more vegetables,” said David Lindsey, who lives near the growing garden and has helped in the effort.
He said many people helped bring about the garden’s rejuvenation. Those included Cory Medeiros, who helped come up with the idea and put in much of the work; Stan Nakashima, who provided know-how and some of his signature crops; and a group of local children. Some of the kids carted vegetables around the neighborhood in a small wagon last year to offer them to neighbors and wanted to expand the effort.
“We all got on a different part. My sister likes to make flower bouquets and is growing a flower garden. Me and my mom grow herbs,” said Mount Vernon High School student Eliza Lindsey. “My brothers like to garden and do a lot of the planting along with their friends and neighbor. It’s been really fun. We also have two houses next us, they’re our neighbors and will come and help and grow their own stuff.”
She said she hopes they can share some of the crops with neighbors.
“It would be fun to garden with other people and be able to share what we’ve grown with other people,” Lindsey said.
Medeiros said Nakashima’s efforts were crucial.
“He’s got the best of the best of the best in our garden,” Medeiros said. “We’re out there with him but he’s educating us. He’s going around and sharing his knowledge of something he’s done for a long time.”
Some of the garden’s other potential offerings include onions, squash, peas and carrots.
