BURLINGTON — A four-story building with 140 residential units and ground floor commercial space is set to open in 2022.
The development, which will be called Grafton Place Apartments, is on South Burlington Boulevard across from Fred Meyer.
Construction began last fall and should wrap up in early 2022, said John Piazza of John Piazza Jr. Construction & Remodeling, a Mount Vernon-based homebuilder.
He said the building will include mostly studios and one-bedroom apartments, though there will be some two- and three-bedroom units. The ground floor will accommodate up to six commercial units.
The units will be market-rate rentals.
Piazza said the company is building the large multifamily complex to help address a housing shortage in Skagit County.
"You can’t build homes fast enough and there is not the available land to build more homes, so where are you going to house the people you need to house?" he said.
With historic low inventory and median home prices in Skagit County soaring to $485,550 in March, Piazza said many cannot afford to buy a home.
In fall 2020, Skagit County has an apartment vacancy rate of .7%, well below the statewide rate of 4.2%, according to a report from the Washington Center for Real Estate Research at the University of Washington.
While Skagit County already faced a housing shortage prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, a surge in lumber prices — brought on by high homebuyer demand and supply chain challenges, according to economists — has complicated builders' plans.
"Lumber prices are really a big one for us right now, everything is going up in price and availability of product (is a challenge) too," Piazza said.
He said products from electrical outlets to plumbing fixtures are also in short supply. The price increases for materials will drive up what people pay to buy or rent a home, he said.
Piazza said builders are also facing increased costs after the state's new energy code went into effect earlier this year.
The code update requires new residential and commercial buildings to incorporate more energy-efficient features, with the goal to help the state reach its target to build zero fossil-fuel emissions homes and buildings by 2031.
Piazza said the new requirements may add up to $5,000 in construction costs per housing unit, further increasing the price of housing in the short term.
The new energy code will not affect the Grafton Place Apartments project because the permit application was submitted prior to the code's effective date of Feb. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.