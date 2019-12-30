Here are some of Skagit County’s top stories of 2019:
More pro-housing policies
Cities in Skagit County have met a worsening homelessness and housing affordability crisis with pro-housing policies, and home construction is starting to accelerate throughout the county.
In Mount Vernon, the City Council passed ordinances that allow developers to build more apartments on smaller lots if they provide homes affordable to families making less than 60% of the area’s average income, and for churches to host the homeless who sleep in their cars.
Leaders in Anacortes, Burlington, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley all say 2019 was a significant step forward for housing development, contrary to a decadelong trend of low multifamily construction.
Elected officials with each of the cities and the county have expressed interest in a new state funding program. House Bill 1406, passed by the Legislature this year, will allow governments to keep a portion of their state sales tax for use on affordable housing.
The county commissioners are looking to partner with Mount Vernon to fund a study of the area that includes the county fairgrounds to determine whether higher-density housing would be a better use for the space. The county has committed $100,000 in 2020 for the study.
Tulip Town sold to local company
Tulip Town, which helped found the annual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, was sold in June to a Skagit County-based venture capital company for $1.5 million.
The buyers were Spinach Bus Ventures, a group of five friends who grew up in Skagit County.
The farm, which had been for sale since December 2017, is one of two growers featured in the Tulip Festival.
The new Tulip Town owners have stated their intent to carry on the legacy of founders Tom and Jeannette DeGoede and to open new attractions.
Ernesto Rivas heads to trial, then prison
A yearslong saga came to an end in October when Ernesto Lee Rivas was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of charges related to the December 2016 shooting of Mount Vernon police officer Michael “Mick” McClaughry.
After more than a dozen continuances, Rivas’ trial got underway in August, with testimony from McClaughry — who was left blind by the shooting — and Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau.
The monthlong trial ended after about a day and a half of deliberations by the jury, which returned six convictions against Rivas, including two for first-degree attempted murder — one for the shooting of McClaughry and one for the shooting that led McClaughry and other investigators to Rivas’ home.
For Rivas, who already had two “strike” convictions, the new convictions sealed his fate, leaving Skagit County Superior Court Judge Brian Stiles to give Rivas the only sentence available: life in prison without parole.
Fentanyl continues to wreak havoc
A deadly drug wreaking havoc throughout the country has taken a foothold in Skagit County.
This year saw the continued rise of fentanyl — a synthetic opioid the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine — with people dying from ingesting fentanyl-laced pills.
As a result, law enforcement and the criminal justice system have taken a tougher stance against the drug, with numerous people being charged with and convicted of fentanyl-related offenses.
Three people this year pleaded guilty to controlled substance homicide in the deaths of four people, with another three people awaiting charges for the deaths of three people.
City financing responds to slowing revenue
Strong sales tax growth is slowing, forcing cities that relied on it to think about other ways to fund services.
In Burlington, where revenue from sales tax has allowed the city to keep other tax rates low, the City Council had difficult conversations about cutting staff and raising taxes as it debated the city’s 2020 budget.
For the first time in at least 12 years, the council voted to increase taxes.
The council approved a 5% increase in city property taxes — which will bring in about $100,000 — and agreed to a budget that calls for laying off four employees and withholding a $700,000 contribution to the city’s street fund.
Proposed increases to several utility taxes were voted down, despite city staff warning that this will impact the financial stability of the city as early as 2021. The council plans to vote soon on whether to implement a business and occupation tax.
Mount Vernon passed a budget that will have it draw about $591,000 from general fund reserves as well as increase city property taxes by 1%. The tax increase will bring in about $85,000 for 2020.
Instead of simply raising taxes on its own, the Sedro-Woolley City Council asked voters to weigh in on a property tax increase to add officers to the police department.
The ballot measure passed with 54% of the vote, and is expected to bring in about $558,000 a year.
Marblemount mine proposed, called off
In September, an international company called off plans to establish a 79-acre rock mine in the Marblemount area amid outcry from nearby residents.
Permit applications for the mine were filed with Skagit County early in 2019 and open for public comment in March.
Those who live near the proposed mine worried blasting of a steep rock slope, truck traffic and other elements of mine activity would jeopardize their safety and the environment.
Area tribes and environment groups also raised concerns about the proposed mine because of its proximity to the Skagit River, other waterways, and public lands including North Cascades National Park.
Burlington shooting
In an apparent random act of violence, 23-year-old Douglas J. Gunter of La Conner was shot to death Dec. 6 at the Skagit Big Mini-Mart in Burlington.
It was the culmination of a recent spate of violence in the city, with several other shootings in the previous weeks.
Gunter’s suspected killer, identified as 19-year-old Christian Manuel Flores, fled the scene. He was arrested days later at Hillcrest Park in Mount Vernon.
On Dec. 20, Flores pleaded not guilty to murder. He is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $2 million bail.
30-year-old cold case goes to trial
In a first-of-its-kind trial using a new kind of evidence called forensic genealogy, a SeaTac man was found guilty of killing a young Canadian couple in 1987.
William Earl Talbott II was arrested in May 2018 in connection with the deaths of 21-year-old Jay Cook and 18-year-old Tanya Van Cuylenborg of Saanich, British Columbia.
The couple never returned home after an overnight trip to Seattle in November 1987. Their bodies were found about a week later — Van Cuylenborg’s near Alger and Cook’s near Monroe.
Their deaths remained a mystery until new DNA technology led investigators not only to a photo depiction of the suspected killer, but also to a genetic match through ancestry data.
Talbott was sentenced to life in prison.
Community Action move
Community Action of Skagit County canceled plans to move to Burlington after it had no buyers for its existing headquarters in Mount Vernon.
The nonprofit started raising money for the move in November 2017, seeking to raise $4 million to buy and remodel a 27,000-square-foot building on Cascade Place.
Despite canceling the move, Community Action did proceed with part of its plan, opening Skagit Vets Connect and centralizing veterans services on the Cascade Place property.
Changes in funding lead to issues for schools
In the aftermath of a state Supreme Court decision ordering the state to fully fund basic education, some local school districts were negatively affected when it came to their bottom lines.
As part of the fix, the Legislature in 2018 increased the statewide property tax, allowing it to pour more money into school districts.
At the same time, the Legislature limited how much districts can collect in local taxes — money that has been used for everything from supplies to teacher salaries.
That reduction in levy dollars, as well as increased spending in the form of salaries and state-mandated health care, left many districts struggling.
In May, the Mount Vernon School District cut about $3.9 million from its budget, including trimming 14.8 teaching positions — the largest cut Superintendent Carl Bruner said he had been part of in his 36 years in public education.
The Anacortes School District also had to find ways to reduce expenses to make up for a budget shortfall of about $1 million. One of those decisions came in the form of cutting the district-operated preschool and instead turning it over to the Skagit Valley Family YMCA.
The Conway School District had to cut about $451,000 from its operating budget, which included cutting teaching positions.
Other local districts are likely to feel the effects moving forward.
OTHER NOTABLES:
Man sentenced for murdering girlfriend
A 33-year-old Mount Vernon man was convicted of second-degree murder in the August 2018 death of his girlfriend.
Timothy Paul Hernandez was sentenced to 20 years, four months in prison after Skagit County Superior Court Judge David Svaren found him guilty of the crime in a bench trial.
Hernandez stabbed and beheaded his girlfriend, 27-year-old Vanessa Cons, in the bedroom the couple shared at the home of Hernandez’s parents, reportedly in front of the couple’s young children.
Madison Elementary School reopens
For the second time in two years, the Mount Vernon School District celebrated the opening of a new school, this time the re-constructed Madison Elementary School.
The project was the second of the five-part construction project that will also bring changes to Mount Vernon High School and LaVenture Middle School, thanks to a $106.4 million bond approved by voters in February 2016.
Sedro-Woolley City Council pay increase vetoed
A pay increase proposed in late March by a member of the Sedro-Woolley City Council was approved by the council and subsequently struck down a month later by a mayoral veto.
The council was divided on the issue during discussions in May and the topic remained of interest to council members and the public leading up to 2019 primary and general elections, including being featured as a question at a candidates forum in October.
Historic campus opens to the public
Fulfilling a promise made several years ago as part of the redevelopment of the former Northern State Hospital now called the Sedro-Woolley Innovation for Tomorrow (SWIFT) Center, the historic campus opened to the public in October.
Trails between the campus and Northern State Recreation Area are now passable, parking in select locations is allowed and bicycle tours were authorized over the summer.
America’s Finest clears final hurdle, departs to fish
The $75 million fishing vessel America’s Finest built by Dakota Creek Industries of Anacortes cleared a Coast Guard review in January, the last hurdle in a year-and-a-half saga for Dakota Creek and the ship’s buyer.
The review determined that neither company intentionally violated the Jones Act, which requires domestic fishing vessels be built in the U.S.
America’s Finest departed Anacortes in February to fish Alaskan waters.
YMCA opening
Two and a half years after plans were unveiled, the Skagit Valley Family YMCA opened its new home in Mount Vernon.
The $24 million, 60,000-square-foot building on Hoag Road opened in April after a handful of delays.
The building, which broke ground in 2017, has two swimming pools, modern exercise equipment and a gym with space for an NCAA-sized basketball court.
