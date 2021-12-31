The past year was one marked by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic as well as sudden periods of deadly heat, damaging floods and extreme cold — weather events linked to climate change.
While many Skagit County residents were vaccinated against COVID-19 in 2021, the virus continued to evolve with dangerous variants delta and omicron bringing new waves of illness, a renewed call for booster doses, and ongoing challenges for teachers, parents, businesses and workers.
Meanwhile, the largest public health and social welfare concern that predated the pandemic — a shortage of housing and homelessness — continued to prove pervasive throughout the county, even as nonprofits and local governments work to invest in solutions.
Other big issues in 2021 included tribes demanding attention to treaty rights and law enforcement moving toward reform.
Deadly, damaging heat wave
At least six residents of Skagit County died as a result of high temperatures that baked the region in June.
During the week of June 23-29, the county saw temperatures 12 degrees or higher above normal, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data. Those temperatures reached as high as 108.
In Skagit County, the Marblemount area saw the longest streak of triple-digit temperatures.
The heat wave came amid drought conditions that emerged months earlier, and impacted crops, snowpack and streamflows through the summer.
Major Skagit River flooding
Following heavy rain in mid-November, the Skagit River swelled beyond its banks, sending muddy water and debris onto farms and roads, and into residential neighborhoods.
The flooding damaged homes, vehicles, businesses and infrastructure.
At a high of 38.9 feet in the Concrete area and 37 feet in the Mount Vernon area, the river not only reached major flood stage but was at its highest level since 2006.
Many were unprepared for the level of flooding that swept through the county, and first responders made dozens of rescue attempts from cars, rooftops and even a tree. One man was later found dead in his vehicle that had been submerged in the water.
Some community members, particularly in the town of Hamilton, turned to American Red Cross shelters for help during and after the flooding.
While property owners and government agencies assess the millions of dollars in damage, the city of Mount Vernon and the Army Corps of Engineers said the damage would have been worse if not for the protection offered by the dams on the Skagit and Baker rivers and the floodwall shielding Mount Vernon’s downtown.
Pandemic evolves
COVID-19 vaccines became readily available following the first shipment received locally in December 2020, and Skagit County Public Health launched a public vaccination effort at the county fairgrounds as well as through pop-up clinics.
By the end of the year, the majority of adults and some children in the county were fully vaccinated, and some had received an additional booster dose.
Though vaccination rates began to stagnate in July, by the end of 2021, 63.7% of Skagit County residents eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.
With protection rolling out, businesses, government facilities and schools reopened to the public. Most students who were sent home in March 2020 to transition to online learning were welcomed back to classrooms about 18 months later.
In an effort to improve detection of the virus and prevent its spread as normal life resumes, at-home testing kits became available, including through a program that launched in December.
The pandemic continued to strain hospitals, however, and create problems for some businesses — and government operations including the state ferry service serving Anacortes — through supply chain and staffing issues.
Homeless housing projects open, break ground
A brand-new homeless shelter opened in Burlington, providing a step forward in the availability of low-barrier shelter in the county.
The Skagit First Step Center went from idea to reality in about six months in part because it is located on city-owned property in Burlington.
Mayor Steve Sexton first proposed the project in December 2020, and he and his partners leveraged frustration over years of inaction on a year-round homeless shelter to accelerate the timeline.
Skagit County and the cities of Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley all contributed funding. Nonprofit homeless services provider Friendship House is in charge of operations.
In December, Skagit County broke ground on Martha’s Place, a homeless housing project in Mount Vernon that has been years in the making.
When completed — expected in February 2023 — the 70-unit complex will be the largest of its kind in the county.
Called permanent supportive housing, this model offers housing to the homeless combined with social services and 24/7 onsite management.
Skagit County, Mount Vernon and nonprofit partner Catholic Housing Services have been discussing and raising funds for the $22.4 million project since 2015.
Affordable housing tax approved, development continues
Skagit County, alongside the cities of Mount Vernon, Sedro-Woolley and Burlington, approved a 0.1% sales tax increase with the revenue to be used on the construction of affordable housing projects and on homeless support services.
The tax increase is expected to raise about $3.3 million countywide each year. As it stands, the county spends about $3 million a year on housing programs for the homeless.
City and county leaders hope to use the money to support existing housing and homeless programs, which providers say are effective but aren’t funded to the point where they can help all who qualify.
In terms of new investment, each of the stakeholders want to have a voice. These elected officials have discussed plans to cooperate on spending and pool resources by forming some sort of advisory board with broad representation.
The levying of this tax without a vote of the people was authorized under House Bill 1590, which was passed by the state Legislature in 2020.
Voters in Anacortes approved an identical tax before the law was implemented.
Seattle dams versus Skagit River salmon
Tribes, scientists and Skagit County are fighting for Seattle City Light to create fish passage at its three dams on the upper Skagit River to support dwindling populations of fish, and for the tribes’ treaty rights to harvest them.
In the past year, Seattle City Light agreed to conduct some studies related to fish habitat and passage after first arguing that fish never accessed waters above the dams.
Some remain unhappy with Seattle City Light’s plans.
Many stakeholders in the relicensing process have called the proposed studies inadequate.
The Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe and Skagit County filed multiple lawsuits against the city of Seattle, while the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe began its own study into the removal of Gorge Dam, and the Skagit County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution pressing Seattle to invest more in Skagit River salmon recovery.
Law enforcement adopts body cameras
The police departments in the cities of Anacortes, Burlington and Mount Vernon and the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office are equipping law enforcement with body cameras.
Their action comes in response to a new state law that is part of a police reform package.
The Sheriff’s Office received 67 body cameras the last week of December, just in time to train deputies and corrections officers who will now wear them regularly. The department received a federal grant to help with the purchase and integration of the equipment.
Sedro-Woolley, which first distributed body cameras to its police officers in 2014, upgraded its equipment this year.
Mudslide damages Big Lake homes
Heavy rain in late October brought the first flood of the season as well as a 200-foot-wide mudslide that damaged 14 homes in the Big Lake area. The slide rushed from a breached beaver dam toward residences downhill.
Some residents said the mudslide filled their garages with more than a foot of water, mud and sticks, and almost seeped into their homes.
Weeks later, some residents in the area were struggling to find ways to get private roads cleared of mud and debris.
Upheaval in Hamilton
One of the smallest municipalities in the county experienced the most local government upheaval in 2021.
In October, Hamilton voters petitioned for the recall of Mayor Carla Vandiver, who was elected in November 2019. While a judge denied the recall, Vandiver was later disqualified from office because of a previous change to her voter registration.
Vandiver’s departure followed changes to town staffing, the resignation and appointment of Town Council members, and the appointment of a town marshal in an attempt to establish a local police department under Vandiver.
The Skagit County Board of Commissioners plans to appoint a current Town Council member to the position of mayor in January, following procedures set by state law.
Amazon coming to town
Construction began on a 111,888-square-foot Amazon package transfer station and distribution facility west of Burlington that could bring hundreds of jobs to the area.
What Amazon is calling the Project Cascade facility includes parking for 1,000 vehicles. Construction is expected to be completed in spring 2022.
