A new place to experience the outdoors is coming at the end of October to a 69-acre property southwest of Mount Vernon.
Getaway Skagit Valley will boast 36 socially-distanced cabins — 27 with queen beds for 1-2 guests, and nine with queen bunk beds for 3-4 guests and their dogs.
The property is off Highway 9 between Big Lake and Lake McMurray.
The cabins are private, secluded, with contact-free check-in and check-out, and are equipped with heat and air conditioning, toilet, shower, two-burner stove, mini fridge, a selection of books and games, and an outdoor fire pit.
There's even a lockbox to store one's cellphone, and cabins do not have televisions or Wi-Fi. After all, it's about disconnecting from the daily grind.
It's no accident this Outpost — as they are referred to by Getaway — was destined for the Skagit Valley.
"We’re constantly keeping our eyes and ears open for expansion opportunities outside of cities across the U.S.," said Jon Staff, CEO and Founder of Getaway. "We situate our Outposts within a short drive, ideally less than three hours, from major cities so people can go for short escapes to disconnect from work, Wi-Fi and routines."
Outposts such as Getaway Skagit Valley are situated on large plots of land surrounded by nature, complete with nearby hiking trails as well as local attractions.
Each Outpost has a general manager on site with a support team available 24/7.
Cabins sit 10 to 50 feet apart.
"We want to ensure guests who are visiting Getaway Skagit Valley, or any other Getaway Outpost, can spend time entirely on their own or with their partners, families or dogs," Staff said.
Staff predicts travel destinations such as this will grow in popularity among travelers seeking fresh air and greenery.
"Our cabins were designed with the idea of allowing our guests to immerse themselves in nature, while having everything they need to truly enjoy nature’s many wonders," he said.
