This is a reminder that on Wednesday, March 1, we will move all of our remaining home delivery to same-day U.S. Postal Service mail delivery.
The Tuesday through Saturday editions will be scheduled to arrive in your mail on the day of publication. We are working closely with USPS to assure the best possible delivery.
As noted previously, this business decision was made because current conditions no longer support home delivery.
Many other newspapers have already made the switch or only offer news coverage in online formats. We aim to keep our news available in print as long as possible, respecting the needs and preferences of the communities we serve.
With this change comes a very real fact: USPS does not deliver on Sundays. As such, the move means we will send you a combined product of high-quality news content and advertising that combines Saturday content with features normally found in our Sunday edition. For example, Lazy Sunday becomes Lazy Weekend.
Our new Weekend edition will be in your mailbox starting Saturday, March 4, and an additional E-edition will be available online both Sundays and Mondays when there is no print publication.
A free digital account is included with all print subscriptions. If you haven’t activated your digital account, now would be a good time to do it. Here is how:
Click on the LOG IN button at the top of the page.
Then click on CREATE LOGIN and follow the instructions.
Or call us at 360-424-1900 for assistance.
Still not convinced that digital is right for you or unsure how to set it up?
Then you are invited to our digital workshops from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, and Friday, Feb. 24, in the main conference room at the Skagit Valley Herald, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon.
I will demonstrate how to access and use the digital platform. I will also be available to help you get it activated on your current subscription or set you up with a new subscription if you do not yet subscribe.
