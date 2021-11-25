While many Skagit County residents have begun assessing damage as floodwaters continue to drain from the landscape, some remained this week at an American Red Cross shelter in Hamilton.
Red Cross Northwest Regional Communications Director Betsy Robertson said at peak flooding at least 30 residents relied on the shelter at Hamilton First Baptist Church. At least another nine county residents used services at a shelter in Mount Vernon.
In Hamilton, the need for refuge from the lingering effects of flooding continues.
As of Monday, 22 residents remained at the shelter. Eight slept inside and 14 stayed in RVs parked outside but came indoors for meals and other services.
On Tuesday, members of the Town Council, volunteer firefighters, the mayor, town staff and community members met to recount the impacts of the flooding. They also brainstormed ways the town could prepare for a smoother emergency response when the next flood comes.
Major topics of discussion included ways to communicate with residents during an emergency and ways to track the needs of residents.
One idea was to develop a system for residents to mark their doors with different colors to indicate whether they needed help, were safe inside or had evacuated.
"We need a way to mark the houses so we know they are empty," Council member Dean Vandiver said.
Town Clerk and Treasurer Beth Easterday also advocated for such a system.
Her voice cracked with emotion as she explained that it wasn't until the worst of the flooding had passed that she learned an elderly neighbor without a cellphone was at home, alone and with no power.
Luckily, the floodwaters didn't infiltrate that resident's home. But Easterday said she wished she'd known that the resident needed help.
Another suggestion was to keep an emergency roster of residents' names, phone numbers, addresses and GPS coordinates, which Easterday said emergency responders request before going out on rescue calls.
Easterday herself was rescued by boat last week, a day after she was knocked down by water rushing through her yard. She said she grew up in Seattle and this was her first major flood since moving to Hamilton.
"I've never seen something like this," Easterday said.
While the town of about 300 residents has seen several floods sweep over its streets, even longtime residents said this latest flood — which reached major flood levels and some said seemed to arrive all at once — in some ways surprised them.
"I've just seen a few of these floods in my lifetime," Hamilton Fire Chief Scott Bates, who has served the volunteer department for 30 years, said of major flooding.
He said he was thankful no one was injured as the floodwaters poured in.
Business owner Theresa Boots said she was thankful for how those involved in the town's new Emergency Operations Center helped shield Boots Bar and Grill from the floodwaters.
"We really appreciate everything you guys did. You guys went above and beyond," she said.
The Emergency Operations Center brought together firefighters, government officials and public works staff to coordinate emergency response efforts, primarily out of the town fire hall.
"In years past, it used to be the fire department on its own," Bates said.
While the work of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) marked an improvement in the town's flood response, losing electricity during the storm that brought wind, rain and flooding shined a light on the need for a backup power source for the center.
"We lost power in the EOC center at the fire hall. That meant no ability to charge radios, no light, no heat, no internet ... It was pretty dire there for a while," volunteer firefighter and Town Council member Travis Patrick said. "It was starting to get cold, we're all wet, and there was no generator."
He said a generator was secured within a matter of hours through the state Military Department's Emergency Management Division, but that was a temporary fix. The town doesn't own a generator that can support the Emergency Operations Center during the next crisis.
"They are truly a lifeline," Patrick said of the need for a generator. "If we have no power, we are kind of dead in the water so to speak."
Easterday added the potential purchase of a generator to a to-do list to be reviewed by the full Town Council.
