ANACORTES — An abandoned home in Anacortes was destroyed Tuesday night by a fire.
Crews were called to the home in the 3900 block of H Avenue about 10:15 p.m., Anacortes Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Jack Kennedy said in a news release.
When crews arrived, they found the three-story home engulfed in flames, the release said.
Knowing that the building was going to be a total loss and that the fire made it unsafe to enter, crews took a defensive stance against the fire, spraying water from the ground and raining it from above using the department's ladder truck, Kennedy said.
Crews from Skagit County fire districts 11 and 13 assisted in extinguishing the blaze, which was under control within about 90 minutes, Kennedy said.
No one was hurt.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
