The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing Skagit County law enforcement agencies to wait a little longer to get new officers on the streets.
With the closure of the state’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy in Burien on March 16, 11 future Skagit County police officers or deputies cannot complete their training.
Those recruited by individual law enforcement agencies get 720 hours of academy training, including in defensive tactics, cultural awareness and firearms.
Upon completion, they take tests to earn their peace officer certificates, which are required by the state’s Criminal Justice Training Commission to serve as fully-commissioned officers.
The Burlington, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley police departments as well as the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office each had one recruit in the academy when it shut down, and the Anacortes Police Department had two.
Also, the Sheriff’s Office had a second recruit on his way to the academy, while the Sedro-Woolley Police Department, which has struggled with staffing issues, had an additional four waiting to start.
“It just delays getting those bodies in the academy,” Sedro-Woolley Police Chief Lin Tucker said of the pandemic. “This really just slows everything down.”
Getting recruits into the academy has historically been difficult due to limited spots available, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
However, in the past several years, the academy has ramped up the amount of classes offered.
When the academy closed, most of the recruits were sent into a cautionary two-week quarantine, academy Executive Director Sue Rahr said on the academy’s website.
A recruit had shown possible symptoms of COVID-19, but later tested negative, Rahr said.
Though the typical process is to have the recruits work with training officers after completing their 720 hours of instruction, that has changed because of the academy’s closure.
Now, some recruits are being sent to their departments right away.
“When they go back to the academy, they’ll be one step ahead,” Tucker said.
After monitoring the health of their new recruits, the Sedro-Woolley and Burlington police departments are putting them to work.
For example, Tucker said, recruit Deion Whitt has been helping at the Helping Hands Solution Center’s new food distribution location.
“We’ve got lots of things for them to do,” he said.
