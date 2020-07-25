MOUNT VERNON — Northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed for about six hours at the Kincaid Street exit Saturday after a truck hauling a trailer collided with a structure that supports an overhead sign.
State Patrol Trooper Anthony Reese said a Ford F250 hauling a trailer northbound lost control about 8:20 a.m. and crashed into the center median where it struck the overhead sign structure.
He said southbound lanes were also closed because it was unsafe for vehicles to pass under the damaged structure. Traffic was detoured off the freeway.
There were no reported injuries.
