ANACORTES — The Anacortes Fire Department, Anacortes Police Department, Skagit County Sheriff's Office and Skagit County Emergency Medical Services came together Friday to participate in a training session that simulated an active shooter in a church.
The training at Anacortes First Baptist Church was held to strengthen response and establish a procedure on how the agencies work together in an active threat situation, Skagit County sheriff's deputy Craig Caulk said.
Volunteer actors portrayed victims. Some had plastic wounds affixed to their skin and fake blood to make the exercise more realistic.
The simulation began with actors taking their positions inside the church, then police arriving on scene and starting to secure the area and locate the shooter. As other departments arrived, tasks were delegated and communication was tested.
The training is something the agencies have been working up to for a while, said Jesse Buffum of the Anacortes Police Department.
Rusty Van Deusen, chaplain to both the Anacortes police and fire departments, portrayed a victim.
"I'm very thankful we're doing these trainings," he said. "Glad there is the foresight and willingness to get together now."
