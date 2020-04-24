LA CONNER — Home Trust of Skagit is likely to receive the final piece of funding it needs to build five new affordable homes at its Channel Cove neighborhood in La Conner.
The project is expected to get about $336,000 in federal funding through the Skagit County HOME Consortium, which administers funds for affordable home ownership and rental assistance in three counties.
The final chunk of funding will be available after it is approved by the Skagit County Board of Commissioners.
The new funds will add to existing grants the nonprofit has received and fully fund the $1.4 million project, said Home Trust of Skagit Executive Director Jodi Dean.
The home trust helps first-time home buyers with down payment assistance, and ensures homes remain permanently affordable.
Those who qualify for the program are Skagit County residents who earn up to 80% of median family income for the area. For a family of four, that’s $62,700 a year, and for a single person, $43,900 a year, according to 2020 income limits set by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.
Dean said she expects construction of the new homes to be completed by Easter 2021. Construction has been pushed back several times due to delays with an environmental review, which is required for projects receiving federal funds.
Shelley Kjos, housing resource coordinator for Skagit County, said the county hopes to complete the review over the next several months and is remaining flexible in moving projects forward amid disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dean said widespread job losses resulting from the pandemic have created challenges for home buyers who previously had solid jobs, good credit scores, and were able to access a mortgage.
“(The home trust) has the money, a builder who is committed to building affordable homes, families who have been waiting to purchase homes, and now some of them lack the income because they have lost their jobs,” she said.
She said the home trust has contacted lenders it has worked with in the past to discuss these challenges.
Dean said since the pandemic began, the home trust has received an increase in phone calls from homeowners and tenants who are concerned about rent and mortgage payments, and others who are looking for affordable rentals and homes. The home trust can assist more than ever, she said.
“What we do know is we are going to build the homes and move forward, we are going to work with applicants in the pipeline waiting, and work with new applicants,” Dean said.
