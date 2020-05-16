MOUNT VERNON — As he prepares to retire as superintendent of the Mount Vernon School District, Carl Bruner is happy with the work he's done.
"Mount Vernon, for me, has been very fulfilling," Bruner said. "It really fits with what I like best about working in public schools."
After 16 years as superintendent, Bruner will retire at the end of June, leaving behind a district that looks different now than when he took the reins in 2004.
"When he came 16 years ago, there was a lot of strife between cultures within our district," said Mount Vernon School Board President Larry Otos, who though not on the board at the time had children in the district. "It was a rocky time. I think Carl took that on as a challenge and started changing the culture in the schools."
Since then, the district has taken steps to be more inclusive, including in its hirings, Otos said.
Much of the success, Bruner said, is because of the staff, past and present.
"They're people who have a heart for the work of our schools," he said. "And that work is to continually improve ways to reach and teach all students."
The district's "Parent Academy," launched in 2015, is one example of how staff have gone above and beyond to make meaningful connections with families, he said.
In 2016, about 65% of voters in the district approved a $106.4 million bond that has already paid for two new elementary schools and will fund other construction projects.
Bruner, however, doesn't see that as a success of his, but rather as a success of a community that realizes the value the new buildings will bring to future generations.
"We have a community that has supported our schools, even when it's been difficult to do so because of financial challenges," he said. "That message is: you're worth this."
As a superintendent, there are always challenges, Bruner said. Figuring out how to solve them is one of the aspects of the job he has liked most.
"I don't see our students or our community as a challenge," he said. "They have challenges in their own lives. The work is trying to help them become successful. It's what's kept me here."
The biggest challenges Bruner said he has faced during his years as a school administrator — he came to Mount Vernon after serving as assistant superintendent in the Sedro-Woolley School District — have not been related to students, families or staff, but rather policy and funding changes that occur at the state and federal levels.
"The challenges really have been related to school funding and the policy churn that has happened in public education," he said.
Bruner announced his decision to retire in October, long before the COVID-19 pandemic brought about the closure of schools.
For him, the closure brings disappointment, not because of how he will finish his time in the district, but for how it has affected the high school's Class of 2020.
"The disappointments are the affects (the closure) is having on students and families," he said. "It's disheartening to watch."
However, he said, the speed and efficiency with which the district's teachers and staff have adjusted to online instruction and making sure students' needs are met is another point of pride for him.
"We have teachers working harder now than they have ever worked before," he said. "It's a real pride booster to watch people step up and do everything humanly possible to connect with their students and their families."
Bruner didn't get into education to be an administrator, he said. He enjoyed working with students, which is something he has tried to maintain, even while moving up the administrative ladder.
That dedication is another thing the school board has appreciated, Otos said.
"We often remark during hearings that there's no way you can fill Carl's shoes, because Carl is everywhere," Otos said. "He will be at every event that he can. Whether it's sports, band practice, debate. He realizes it's important for a superintendent to show up and be present and be visible."
Bruner's contract expires June 30. On July 1, Ismael Vivanco, a Burlington-Edison High School graduate, will take the reins.
When asked what advice he would give Vivanco, who is coming to Mount Vernon after serving as the superintendent for the 230 students in the Orondo and Palisades school districts east of the Cascades, Bruner said he was confident Vivanco, who has already been immersing himself in the community, didn't need any advice.
"When he was named (superintendent), I felt like the district was going to be in good hands," Bruner said. "He's a bright educator, has a lot of energy, and some great experience. I have a lot of confidence that he's going to take the Mount Vernon School District to the next level."
Bruner's immediate retirement plans have been put on hold because of the pandemic. He had planned to visit his two sons who live in Europe.
He is, however, looking forward to spending more time with six grandchildren who live in Anacortes, he said.
Bruner plans to stay active in the community, ideally by finding ways to help families and children, he said.
"He's not leaving the community, he's leaving the district," Otos said of Bruner. "I think his legacy will live on forever in the district, and I appreciate that."
