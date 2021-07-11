ALGER — Cam Smith picked up a win Saturday night in the 360 sprint car class during the Les Schwab Midseason Championships at Skagit Speedway.
Other main event winners were Greg Hamilton, Rick Smith and Mike Macpherson.
Smith, who sat on the outside of the front row for the start of the 360 feature race, never trailed.
Fellow front row starter Chase Goetz closed in on him a few times, but never to where he could make a big run on Smith, who took the victory ahead of Colton Heath and Goetz. Heath and Goetz won the heat races, while Jason Solwold had the fast time.
Smith, with four feature wins in nine races this season, sits third in the 360 points race.
Greg Hamilton took the win in the 18-car sportsman sprint main event. Justin Youngquist was second and Eric Turner was third. Jesson Jacobson had the fast time, and heat wins went to Youngquist, Hamilton and Cory Swatzina.
Modifieds points leader Rick Smith won his feature race, with Craig Moore taking second and Adam Holtrop third. Heat race winners were Kyler Moore and Rick Smith.
Macpherson held off a hard-charging Howard Vos late to secure the win in the outlaw tuner division, with Vos taking second and Jon Gunderson third. Jon Edwards won the first heat race, while Macpherson won the second.
After an upcoming off week, the two-night Bob's Burgers & Brew Summer Nationals will be held at the speedway July 23-24.
