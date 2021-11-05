Most high school football fans wouldn’t know Darrell Heisler or Guy Clements if they passed them on the street.
But those who have attended Sedro-Woolley and Mount Vernon games over the years would certainly recognize their voices.
Before stepping down as public address announcers before the start of this season, the pair had been inside their respective press boxes for years. For Heisler, it had been 20 years with the Sedro-Woolley program and for Clements 18 with Mount Vernon.
Heisler hung it up following his retirement as the Sedro-Woolley School District executive director of human resources, saying it was time to let someone else do it.
“Yes, I miss it, but not enough to keep doing it,” he said. “I’ll still go to games and it’s nice to be able to just sit and watch.”
Clements, a financial adviser, decided to step down when it became too difficult to make out the names and numbers on uniforms, and too hard to see the action on the field. He also figured a new athletic director at the school may have wanted to get a new public address voice.
As Clements said, “It was simply time to move on.” Plus, he was ready to free up his Friday nights.
Clements’ stint began back when he said he still had hair.
“I was sitting in Fred Lee’s barber chair,” Clements said of the downtown Mount Vernon barber shop. “And the athletic director at that time called Fred, it was on a Friday, and asked if he would announce the football game because they didn’t have anyone.”
Well, Lee had other plans.
“So he looked at me, and asked if I wanted to announce the football game,” Clements said. “At that time, my wife Eileen’s son, CJ Anderson, my stepson, was a junior at Mount Vernon and we were going to games anyway.
“So I went ahead and said I would do it to help them out. Then it just kept going.”
In Heisler’s case, there was a need for an announcer, and he filled it. He’d had previous experience announcing basketball games while working as a teacher in North Dakota.
“I went ahead and tried it out and I liked it,” Heisler said. “They liked me doing it and asked if I would keep doing it and I said sure.”
Clements said before taking on the announcing role he’d never had a microphone anywhere near his mouth. He admits being nervous during that first game.
“I had no idea what people wanted or what they would think,” he said. “I have to say, however, that as many of us are, I am a sports fanatic having been around sports my entire life and have always enjoyed football. I picked up a lot listening to announcers over the years.”
So, what makes a good announcer?
Clements said it’s to say just enough to be able to keep those who don’t understand the game informed on what is happening.
Then there is the matter of pronouncing names. Both announcers admitted it’s no easy task.
“Getting players’ names right is big,” Clements said. “I have been criticized on more than one occasion by moms who came up and chastised me about not getting a name right.”
Heisler said a key is being as accurate as possible.
“You want to be accurate and you want to liven things up for the fans,” he said. “Obviously, as a high school announcer, I thought it was important not to show a big bias. I always wanted to be professional.”
Both gave credit to those who helped them fill their roles. After all, they weren’t alone in the press box.
“It’s so important to have a good spotter, and I had a great spotter in Don Wood,” Heisler said. “He always had the binoculars at the ready and told me what I needed to know. The names, numbers, who made the tackle, how many yards. He was always right there with all that.”
Clements had help from scoreboard operators Al Evans and Don Driver, spotter Mardick Stevens and the ever-present Tim Helmer.
“That was a fun group,” Clements said. “We criticized coaches and plays and we laughed — hopefully when the microphone was off — and those guys were great to be around. They were the reason I kept doing it. I really enjoyed that time. It has been a great ride.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.