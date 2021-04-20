The Northwest Clean Air Agency issued Tuesday a Notice of Violation against the Shell Puget Sound Refinery for incidents in August and September in which odorous emissions were released.
The refinery, on March Point near Anacortes, may face a financial penalty because of the incidents, which impacted the surrounding community including the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community.
The notice asserts that the two flaring events exceeded allowable, visible emissions for more more than 5 minutes. The first occurred on Aug. 19, and the second on Sept. 29.
The air agency received 12 complaints and verified the presence of odors following the Sept. 29 incident, according to a news release.
The refinery has until April 28 to respond to the alleged violations. The air agency will then consider action regarding the violations, including a determination of a penalty.
The Northwest Clean Air Agency is responsible for enforcing federal, state and local air quality regulations in Skagit, Island and Whatcom counties.
An agency investigation of the Sept. 29 incident found the incident was related to the failure of a unit that breaks apart hydrocarbons to make products such as gasoline.
As a result of the equipment failure, sulfur and other materials entered the flare system where they were combusted and released into the air, according to the air agency.
During that time, area residents reported and photographed black smoke emerging from the refinery flare release.
“Photographs submitted to (the air agency) showed black smoke from the flares traveling as a plume just above the trees on Swinomish Indian Tribal Community lands,” the news release states.
The incident was similar to a Shell refinery flare release in February 2015 that led to hospitalizations for some community members who were exposed to the tainted air. The Northwest Clean Air Agency fined Shell $133,000 for that incident.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also issued a $191,000 fine, in February, for that 2015 incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.