Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
An area near Highway 9 south of Clear Lake has been cleared for the second phase of the Skagit Public Utility District's project to replace a water pipeline running from Judy Reservoir to Mount Vernon.
An area abutting Highway 9 south of Clear Lake has been cleared for the second phase of the Skagit Public Utility District's project to replace a water pipeline running from Judy Reservoir to Mount Vernon.
An area near Highway 9 south of Clear Lake has been cleared for the second phase of the Skagit Public Utility District's project to replace a water pipeline running from Judy Reservoir to Mount Vernon.
An area abutting Highway 9 south of Clear Lake has been cleared for the second phase of the Skagit Public Utility District's project to replace a water pipeline running from Judy Reservoir to Mount Vernon.
Work to replace an aging water pipeline is underway along Highway 9 east of Mount Vernon.
The Skagit Public Utility District project will include 5.3 miles of pipe that will connect Judy Reservoir with the district's water system in Mount Vernon.
The $35.6 million project, the second phase of the PUD's Judy Reservoir to Mount Vernon Transmission Pipeline Project, is set to be completed in fall of 2023.
In 2010, the first phase of the project was completed for $4.2 million. It included running pipe 1.6 miles along the Kulshan Avenue right-of-way in Mount Vernon.
The second phase consists of installing a 36-inch diameter welded steel pipe to replace a leaking 24-inch concrete pipe that was installed in the 1960s.
"This is a huge project for us," PUD spokesperson Kevin Tate said. "This phase of the project is due, especially with the breaks we have been seeing (in the old pipeline)."
The project includes about five miles of pipe installed by open trench construction and 1,899 feet of pipe by horizontal directional drilling under Nookachamps Creek.
Crossing the east fork of Nookachamps Creek will require building a 200-foot single-span bridge. The pipeline will go underneath Highway 9 and East College Way.
In this latest phase, the PUD is collaborating with Skagit County Parks and Recreation on adding to the Centennial Trail in Skagit County.
The Centennial Trail is about 30 miles of multi-use trail that runs from Snohomish to the Skagit County line. In Skagit County, there is a half-mile section of the trail open for public use, with the trailhead located off Highway 9 south of Lake McMurray.
Near the current project site, the PUD received an easement on 9,800 feet of old railroad grade. It will be used for the PUD to access the water line and for the county to use as trail.
"That will offer elevated access to the (water) line once installed," Tate said. "Using the railroad grade, if there is a line break, we are above all that mess and water. So it's really a benefit to us and a benefit to the county because we are basically clearing the way for them to pop in the trail."
It's a great opportunity for Skagit County Parks and Recreation Director Brian Adams to add a piece of the Centennial Trail.
"We have been working closely with the PUD, getting things in order like the gravel we want to be used (for the trail surface)," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.