LA CONNER — The La Conner Town Council approved an agreement Tuesday that will alter a 2,400-square-foot easement some residents worried may reduce the size of a future park.
The agreement between the town and the developer of future housing near the Maple Fields site ends the ability for roads to be put on the easement property, while preserving the developer’s rights to put underground utilities there.
The easement was at the edge of the property tabbed for the future park.
The agreement further solidifies the size of a future park at 24,000 square feet.
“At the end of the process we’ll have a 24,000-square-foot park, unobstructed,” Town Administrator Scott Thomas said at Tuesday’s council meeting. “It should be a fun place.”
Mayor Ramon Hayes said, “The town is committed to a 24,000-square foot park, and always has been.”
The agreement, which was unanimously approved by the Town Council, was the latest action in the lengthy process about the future of the Maple Fields property.
For years, the property’s owners had leased the property to the town, which used it for ballfields.
When the owners expressed a desire to sell the property, a deal was struck by which the town sold the property to a developer for residential units, while preserving a portion to be used as a park.
The specific use and look of the future park has not been set. In coming months, a survey is expected to be sent to La Conner residents to gauge their preferences.
Thomas noted that the agreement about the easement resolved several issues, including a clarification that the 10 single-family homes planned for the area conform to the town’s square footage regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.