The smoky air that's been impossible to escape may soon improve.
A Thursday update from the National Weather Service said the air quality may improve as early as Saturday.
The statement said there's been measurable improvement already on the coast of Washington, and an approaching weather system that includes possible showers and increasing wind may push it farther inland.
The state Department of Ecology's Air Monitoring Network also forecasts improvement.
Despite the better forecast, the National Weather Service emphasized that healthy individuals may be at risk because of poor air quality through at least Saturday.
Several categories of people, including the homeless, elderly, children and those with health issues, are at greater risk.
Smoke from large wildfires primarily in California and Oregon has led to poor air quality this week.
Air quality Thursday afternoon was still in the "unhealthy" range, according to the Department of Ecology's air monitoring stations in Skagit County.
The wildfire smoke led to the closure of Skagit County's drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for most of the week. It reopened for limited use Thursday.
More information can be found at the National Weather Service's website at weather.gov/sew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.