Heavy smoke from Oregon wildfires will stick around in Western Washington for at least another day, but is expected to gradually clear late Sunday, with rain likely by late Monday, according to a National Weather Service forecast.
Skagit County and other counties in Western Washington remain under an air quality alert until 11 a.m. Monday.
The air quality conditions recorded at state monitoring sites on Saturday in Mount Vernon and Anacortes were “very unhealthy.”
Very unhealthy air means that everyone should stay indoors, avoid strenuous activity, close windows and doors, set air conditioning to recirculate air, and use HEPA air filters if possible, the weather service wrote in a Saturday update.
Despite the smoky conditions, many still ventured out on Saturday. The streets of La Conner had few open parking spaces on Saturday afternoon, and some dined outside.
The Museum of Northwest Art in La Conner announced on its door it would be closed Saturday and Sunday due to unhealthy air conditions.
An air quality burn ban — which means campfires or fire pits — in Skagit, Whatcom and Island counties remains in effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.