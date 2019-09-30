ALGER — For the first time in its history, Skagit County Fire District 14 in Alger has women accounting for more than a third of its 32 firefighters and staff, a marked change in a field still dominated by men.
The women take pride in that the Alger department maintains the same standards across the sexes, something they say is a trait of the fire service overall. In other words: any job he can do, she can do also.
Sarah Hill, an Alger firefighter and emergency medical transporter, has met women who have been firefighters for up to 30 years.
"I think it's the work they've put in to set the standard that the work we do is no different than the man sitting next to us," Hill said.
Michelle Young has been a firefighter in Alger for three months. For her, the seed of service was planted when she found herself in need of emergency response.
"I was in a really bad rollover accident six years ago and the paramedics and EMTs were extremely helpful and kind," she said. "I started looking into law enforcement and search and rescue, and came around to fire and just loved it."
Some of the Alger women got into fire service after initially pursuing careers in medicine.
"For myself, I was overseas and I got experience with emergency medicine and I wanted to pursue education and credentials here in the states," said part-time firefighter/EMT Asli Neal. "I returned and initially thought I'd be going into (medicine) but I got connected with (District 14 Chief) David Skrinde and did a 180, and jumped into the fire aspect of it."
Vanessa Smith, a volunteer firefighter, works full time as an emergency room nurse. She was encouraged to volunteer in Alger by a female co-worker.
"I was interested in the first responder aspect of it, but I've also been learning the fire part and it's been great so far," Smith said. "Firefighters do a lot now. You're one of the first ones on scene and a lot of them transport to hospitals. So it's not just the fires, it's a lot of medical stuff."
For others, hospital work didn't offer enough satisfaction.
"So at first I wanted to be a nurse, then I worked in the hospital for a couple years and I just kind of wanted more," Sara Erickson, part-time firefighter/EMT said.
Skrinde said there's been an overall shift in the fire service toward more women taking an interest and wanting to rise through the ranks.
"Even though it's still low compared to men in the fire service, we are seeing more and more getting promoted, becoming fire chiefs, things like that," Skrinde said. "These gals here all train the same, the expectations are the same. If we had a fire right now, they'd be going to the fire and doing the same thing any male counterpart would be doing."
The change in the Alger department's roster hasn't gone unnoticed.
Staff recall times they disembarked from their fire trucks at a local gas station and drew notice because an entirely female crew was stepping off.
For little kids, firefighters are still cool, whether they are men or women.
"All little kids in general, they all want to ride in the fire engine," Smith said. "They all want the hats."
