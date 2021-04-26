MOUNT VERNON — Soon, every child in the Mount Vernon School District — whether they live within city limits or not — will have a library card.
The City Council approved April 14 an agreement with the district that will allow all the district’s students to have free access to the library’s physical and digital materials.
With the deal approved, the library will start to input the necessary data and hopefully by fall will have mailed library cards to students and their families, said Andrea Alaniz, education and outreach coordinator for the Mount Vernon City Library.
“It’s great because there are a lot of kids that go to the Mount Vernon School District but are out of city limits, making them ineligible for a city library card,” she said.
While students who live within city limits are able to get free library cards, those who live outside city limits but within the school district have historically either had to pay for a card or not have one at all.
With part of her job being to get kids excited about the library, it was difficult to have to tell some of them that they didn’t have the same free access as some of their classmates, Alaniz said.
“It’s always been a hard thing,” she said. “Knowing that there are some kids (for whom) that would be a barrier.”
It’s an issue many libraries have struggled with, said Anacortes Public Library librarian Diana Farnsworth.
“It meant all students didn’t have equal access,” Farnsworth said. “And it meant teachers were hesitant to bring their kids to the library for field trips because there might be kids who couldn’t check things out. We need all of our kids to have equal access to learn.”
In 2016, the Anacortes Public Library and Anacortes School District made it such that all children in the district, whether they live within city limits or not, could get a library card, Farnsworth said.
“We do have very shared goals,” she said. “It’s just really opened up the possibilities for us all to give better resources for our students.”
Access to the library and its digital resources has proven to be especially important during the past year because the COVID-19 pandemic has forced educators — and libraries — to think differently about how to reach students.
“The library, I think, is always a great tool and connector,” Farnsworth said. “But it became really important when suddenly we’re all trying to figure out how to do school and work remotely.”
In October, in the midst of the pandemic, the Burlington Public Library and the Burlington-Edison School District finalized a similar plan.
“It just feels really great to be able to offer this,” said Sarah Ward, director of the Burlington Public Library. “I just think it really expands the world our kids are in. And isn’t that what we all want?”
While in-person access to libraries remains restricted because of the pandemic, library staff are hopeful that armed with their new library cards more children and families will soon be able to visit their local libraries.
“Libraries really are for everyone,” Ward said. “To be able to have kids who are in our school district, who are part of our community, now be able to check out materials with a library card is just huge. I don’t think you can overstate the impact that could have on a child and on a family.”
