Brigham Young University runner — and former Anacortes High School star — Heather Hanson is headed to the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Hanson qualified as the sixth seed in the mile with a time of 4 minutes, 36.39 second, which she hit Feb. 26 at the Husky Classic in Seattle. It's the sixth-best time for that event in school history.
It will be Hanson's first trip to the indoor national championships, which will be held in Fayetteville, Arkansas, from Thursday through Saturday.
The junior was a two-time Class 2A state champion in the 800-meter run and ran on the Seahawks' 2018 title-winning 1,600-meter relay team.
Frey stars for Hawaii
A former Mount Vernon swimming star has helped boost the University of Hawaii to a conference title.
Former Bulldogs standout Emma Frey competed in several events as Hawaii won the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships late last month.
Frey finished fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (54.92 seconds), fourth in the 200 backstroke (1:59.77) and fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:04.83). She also competed on the victorious 400 medley relay team, for which her backstroke leg was 54.59, and on the second-place 800 freestyle relay team.
Members of the 400 relay team earned all-conference honors. For her individual races Frey was named to the all-conference second team. It was the second year in a row she's landed on the all-conference team.
Frey competed at the University of the Pacific in California before transferring to Hawaii. Before that, she was a three-time Class 4A state champion in the 100 backstroke for the Bulldogs.
Notaro hitting well in Florida
Anthony Notaro has a new home ... and the same hot bat.
The former Anacortes star and Skagit Valley Herald Baseball Player of the Year is seeing the field with Pensacola State, a junior college in Pensacola, Florida.
Through the Pirates' first 18 games, Notaro is hitting .283 with 17 hits, 12 RBI, 10 runs scored and three home runs.
Notaro hit .368 in his freshman year at Washington State before transferring. He was a two-time all-state selection in high school.
Absten starts strong
Former Burlington-Edison track and field standout Sara Absten helped San Diego State to a season-opening win against Utah late last month.
Absten placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (a personal-best 14.50 seconds), second in the high jump (5 feet, 5 inches) and seventh in the shot put (31-4 1/2) as San Diego State topped Utah 109-60 on Feb. 25.
Absten, a junior, won a state title in the high jump for the Tigers before transferring to Florida's IMG Academy. She was the Skagit Valley Herald Track and Field Athlete of the Year in 2016.
After arriving at San Diego State, Absten set personal-bests in all five pentathlon events, including the eighth-best high jump mark (5-5 3/4) in school history.
Due to cancellations, San Diego State won't compete again until late March.
