...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Jesse Keltner is enjoying a solid junior season for the Montana State University-Northern men’s basketball team.
The 6-foot-6 junior forward from Anacortes High School is averaging 10 points and seven rebounds per game, and is shooting 59% (106 of 180) from the field.
He is second in shooting percentage and third in rebounding in the Frontier Conference.
Keltner scored a season-high 20 points Jan. 6 against Rocky Mountain.
Through Thursday, the Montana State-Northern Lights were 6-9 in conference and 19-12 overall.
ALMOST PERFECT
Burlington-Edison grad Nathan Van Beek was nearly perfect in his season debut for the Umpqua Community College baseball team.
The sophomore pitcher tossed a two-hitter with four strikeouts and no walks Feb. 19 in Umpqua’s 3-1 win over Treasure Valley. He faced 23 batters in the seven-inning game, two over the minimum.
Umpqua is 3-1.
Bret Johnson, a freshman pitcher from Burlington-Edison, is also listed on the Umpqua roster.
MOORE AT SEATTLE U.
Anacortes grad Emmett Moore set a record in his junior season for the Seattle University men’s swim team.
Moore clocked in at 50.32 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly on Jan. 28, breaking a 10-year-old pool record at Whitworth University in Spokane.
The 2018 and 2019 Skagit Valley Herald Boys’ Swimmer of the Year was also part of the second-place 200 freestyle relay team (1:26.46) against California Baptist on Oct. 21, and helped the Redhawks win the 200 medley relay (1:34.99) against Southwestern Oregon Community College on Feb. 5.
The Redhawks are competing this week in the Western Athletic Conference Championships in Houston.
