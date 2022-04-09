...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
Two former Skagit County high school wrestling standouts competed for the Washington State University club team at the National Collegiate Wrestling Association National Championships in mid-March in Allen, Texas.
Mount Vernon grad Julie Wilson is a freshman who placed third at 136 pounds. She is the first WSU women’s All-American and the first Cougar freshman to place at nationals in the club team’s 10-year history.
Wilson finished sixth at state for Mount Vernon in 2020, was a four-year letter winner for the Bulldogs and is a member of the school’s Hall of Fame.
Burlington-Edison alum James Cox, a junior, is a two-time national qualifier (2020 and ’22) at 149 pounds. He was the NCWA Northwest Conference champion in 2020.
Cox, who placed fifth at state for Burlington-Edison in 2019 and was a four-year letter winner for the Tigers, is president of the WSU Varsity Club and served as team captain. He said the club’s purpose is to bring Division I wrestling back to the state of Washington.
Silver at Bushnell
Mount Vernon grad Sam Silver is a senior utility player for the Bushnell University softball team in Eugene, Ore.
In games through April 6, Silver is 4-8 on the mound with a 4.24 ERA. Offensively, she is hitting .150 (3-for-20).
Bushnell, a private Christian university, is 5-11 in the Cascade Conference and 8-22 overall.
Last season, in her first year at Bushnell after transferring from Western Washington University, Silver made 29 starts in 35 games.
She collected 18 hits, including three home runs, and drove in 10 runs. She made 22 appearances as a pitcher with 12 starts, recording a 7.58 ERA.
Hanson at BYU
Former Anacortes standout Heather Hanson turned in a pair of top-four performances earlier this year for the Brigham Young University women’s indoor track team.
Hanson, a junior, placed third in the mile in 4 minutes, 47 seconds in February at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Indoor Track & Field Championships in Spokane.
In January at the University of Washington Invitational, Hanson was a member of the BYU team that finished third in the women’s distance medley in 11:19.82.
