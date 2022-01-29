alumni update

Burlington-Edison High School graduate Isaac Lopez won both of his matches and his third-ranked Clackamas Community College wrestling team went 4-0 to claim the NJCAA Coaches Association Duals championship on Jan. 14-15 in Miami, Oklahoma.

Lopez, a 133-pound sophomore, won by forfeit and decision for Clackamas, which claimed its eighth national dual meet crown since 2011.

Lopez, who is ranked sixth nationally, earlier in the season placed third at the Mike Clock Open in Forest Grove, Oregon, and won the 133-pound title at the Spokane Open.

Lopez is a transfer from North Idaho, where he qualified for nationals in 2020. He was a two-time state champ at Burlington-Edison and two-time Skagit Valley Herald Boys’ Wrestler of the Year.

Smith at Eastern Oregon

Brandy Smith, a 5-foot-7 senior guard from Burlington-Edison, is averaging 2.1 points per game for the Eastern Oregon women’s basketball team.

She scored a season-high five points against Walla Walla on Dec. 18.

Eastern Oregon, an NAIA school, was 13-3 in the Cascade Collegiate Conference and 16-8 overall through Saturday.

Smith was a member of the conference All-Academic Team in 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, and an NAIA Scholar-Athlete in 2020-21.

— Know of a local athlete playing college sports? Please let us know. Send name and information to sports@skagitpublishing.com.

