Two Burlington-Edison High School graduates guided their respective teams to the NCAA men's golf championship tournament — and even tied each other along the way.
Former Tigers standout Matt Thurmond coached Arizona State to a second-place tie with Oregon State in the Albuquerque Regional. Oregon State is coached by Burlington-Edison grad Jon Reehoorn.
Arizona State went on to tie for third place at the national championships after losing to Oklahoma in the semifinals. It was the highest finish for the Sun Devils since winning a national title in 1996.
Oregon State finished 23rd in the 30-team national tournament field.
Thurmond graduated from Burlington-Edison in 1993, winning an individual state title that year and playing on four state title-winning teams. Reehoorn graduated in 1997 after playing on the Tigers' state title-winning team that year.
After high school, Thurmond embarked on a playing career at Brigham Young University, where he was a four-time letter winner.
After an early coaching career that included a stint at the University of Washington, he joined Arizona State in 2016.
Reehoorn was a four-time letter winner at Washington State University as a player and was captain of the first Cougars team to advance to the NCAA Tournament.
He was an assistant at the University of Washington under Thurmond before becoming associate head coach for both the men's and women's teams at the University of Idaho. He later became the men's head coach at Idaho before being named Oregon State’s head coach 10 years ago.
Orton takes title
Former Skagit County prep wrestler Cora Orton has claimed a national junior college title.
Orton, who starred for Sedro-Woolley before transferring to Burlington-Edison for a stellar senior season, won the 130-pound title for Big Bend Community College.
She pinned Grays Harbor wrestler Tatum Pine in 4 minutes, 46 seconds, in the finals at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, to earn the crown.
In the semifinals, Orton pinned Angelique Torres of Indian Hills (Iowa) in 29 seconds.
Indian Hills won the inaugural Junior College National Championships with 154 points, while Big Bend took second place with 143.
Orton won back-to-back Skagit Valley Herald Girls' Wrestler of the Year honors, the second for a senior season that included a 27-3 record and a third-place finish at Mat Classic XXXII at the Tacoma Dome.
