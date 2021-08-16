Burlington-Edison High School graduate Conrad Brown is one of two recipients this year of a Bill Egbers Memorial Scholarship.
Brown, a former standout for the Tigers golf team, was honored along with former Kamiak High School standout Josh Clogston.
Egbers was a Mount Vernon golf standout who died in an automobile accident in 1981 at age 15. Skagit Golf & Country Club, where Egbers honed his skills, hosts a tournament of top high school players in his honor every year.
Egbers scholarships are awarded to two high school seniors, one from Skagit, Whatcom or Island counties, the other from outside those three.
Brown had two top-10 finishes at state in his time at Burlington-Edison, placing seventh as a freshman and second as a sophomore. He is a former Skagit Valley Herald Boys' Golfer of the Year.
Clogston was a four-time letter winner at Kamiak and was part of a state title-winning Knights team.
Two honored for academics
Two local high school graduates were honored for being among Western Washington University's top scholar-athletes.
Anacortes graduate Skye Hopper, who competes for the Vikings' track and field team, and Mount Vernon graduate Austin Darnell, who plays on the men's golf team, earned Division 2 Athletics Directors Association Academic Achievement awards.
Recipients must carry a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) and complete two years or more of college to receive the award.
